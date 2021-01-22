SCEB Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Preview

SC East Bengal host Mumbai City FC in their upcoming fixture of the Indian Super League on Friday. The match is slated to be played on January 22 at Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the SCEB vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details.

MATCH 13 🔴🟡

We take on Mumbai City FC in our 7th home game this season at the Tilak Maidan from 7.30 PM tonight.



আজ তিলক ময়দানে আমাদের প্রতিপক্ষ লিগ শীর্ষে থাকা মুম্বই সিটি এফসি। ম্যাচ শুরু সন্ধ্যে ৭.৩০টা থেকে। #ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyEastBengal #SCEBMCFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/y2GNg23ILg — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 22, 2021

SC East Bengal will start the match as the 10th-ranked team in the Indian Super League. After registering just two wins from 12 games, Robbie Fowler's men have registered just 12 points with the other six matches ending in draws while four encounters ending in defeat. The hosts will be aiming for revenge after suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Mumbai when the teams last met in December 2020.

Mumbai City FC have continued to catch up on their impeccable run in the ongoing Indian Super League and have managed to stay at the top of the ISL standings. The Islanders have won eight matches, drawn two, and lost just a single game to earn 26 points. Sergio Lobera's men walk into the match following a 0-0 draw against Hyderabad FC and will look to get back to winning ways.

SCEB vs MCFC Playing 11

Mumbai City FC- Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Adam le Fondre

SC East Bengal- Debjit Majumder, Daniel Fox, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Ankit Mukherjee, Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Milan Singh, Bright Enobakhare, Jacques Maghoma

SCEB vs MCFC Dream11 Team

Gaolkeeper- Amrinder Singh

Defenders- Mandar Rao Dessai, Narayan Das, Mourtada Fall, Daniel Fox

Midfielders- Jacques Maghoma, Rowllin Borges, Matti Steinmann, Ahmed Jahouh

Strikers- Adam le Fondre, Bright Enobakhare

SCEB vs MCFC Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Bright Enobakhare or Adam le Fondre

Vice-Captain- Rowllin Borges or Matti Steinmann

SCEB vs MCFC Match Prediction

Mumbai City FC start the match as favourites as they defeated their Friday night's opponents by a massive 3-0 scoreline in their last meeting and are likely to replicate the performance. We predict a comprehensive win for the Islanders who will walk away with three points in this game.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 0-3 Mumbai City FC

Note: The above SCEB vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs MCFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCEB vs MCFC Dream11 Team and SCEB vs MCFC playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.