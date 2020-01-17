SCH Vs MOB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Schalke 04 will play against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on January 17, 2020 (January 18 IST). The match will be played at Veltinis Arena. Let us look at the SCH vs MOB Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other details for the match.
📸 @jctodibo 📸 #s04 | 🔵⚪️ | #Todibo pic.twitter.com/Rnya0S4XM5— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 16, 2020
Venue: Veltinis Arena
Date: January 17, 2020 (January 18 IST)
Time: 1.00 AM IST
Schalke 04 are currently placed fifth on the Bundesliga points table, having bagged 30 points in 17 games. Borussia Monchengladbach are second on the table with 35 points to their credit. Marcus Thuram and Denis Zakaria are the top picks for Borussia Monchengladbach while Suat Serdar and Omar Mascarrell are the players to watch out for Schalke 04.
Borussia Monchengladbach: DWLWW
Schalke: DDWLW
Schalke 04:Markus Schubert, Benito Raman, Michael Gregoritsch, Bastian Oczipka, Omar Mascarell (c), Ozan Kabak, Suat Serdar, Daniel Caligiuri, Markus Schubert, Jonjoe Kenny
Borussia Monchengladbach: Yan Sommer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Marcus Thuram, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Alassane Plea, Oscar Wendt, Laszlo Benes, Stefan Lainer, Christoph Kramer
Captain: Ozan Kabak
Vice-captain: Denis Zakaria
Goalkeeper: Yan Sommer
Defenders: Ozan Kabak, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Bastian Oczipka
Midfielders: Suat Serdar, Laszlo Benes, Denis Zakaria, Omar Mascarell
Forwards: Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea
Borussia Monchengladbach are the favourites to win the match against Schalke 04.
