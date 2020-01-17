SCH Vs MOB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Schalke 04 will play against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on January 17, 2020 (January 18 IST). The match will be played at Veltinis Arena. Let us look at the SCH vs MOB Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other details for the match.

SCH vs MOB Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Veltinis Arena

Date: January 17, 2020 (January 18 IST)

Time: 1.00 AM IST

SCH vs MOB Dream11 Match Preview

Schalke 04 are currently placed fifth on the Bundesliga points table, having bagged 30 points in 17 games. Borussia Monchengladbach are second on the table with 35 points to their credit. Marcus Thuram and Denis Zakaria are the top picks for Borussia Monchengladbach while Suat Serdar and Omar Mascarrell are the players to watch out for Schalke 04.

SCH vs MOB Dream11 Last five matches

Borussia Monchengladbach: DWLWW

Schalke: DDWLW

SCH vs MOB Dream11 Line-ups

Schalke 04:Markus Schubert, Benito Raman, Michael Gregoritsch, Bastian Oczipka, Omar Mascarell (c), Ozan Kabak, Suat Serdar, Daniel Caligiuri, Markus Schubert, Jonjoe Kenny

Borussia Monchengladbach: Yan Sommer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Marcus Thuram, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Alassane Plea, Oscar Wendt, Laszlo Benes, Stefan Lainer, Christoph Kramer

SCH vs MOB Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Ozan Kabak

Vice-captain: Denis Zakaria

SCH vs MOB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Yan Sommer

Defenders: Ozan Kabak, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Bastian Oczipka

Midfielders: Suat Serdar, Laszlo Benes, Denis Zakaria, Omar Mascarell

Forwards: Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

SCH vs MOB Dream11 Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach are the favourites to win the match against Schalke 04.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Image credit- Schalke 04 Twitter handle

