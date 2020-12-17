Arsenal Fans Gutted With Gabriel's Red Card, Seventh For Gunners Since Arteta's Arrival

Premier League giants Arsenal continued their poor run of form when they came up against Southampton in the English top-flight. Despite conceding early, the Gunners equalised in the second half, but the game set out unwarranted records for manager Mikel Arteta after Brazilian defender Gabriel was sent off, hampering the team's morale. This was Arsenal's seventh red card since Arteta's arrival at the Emirates-based outfit, a record the manager would want to forget.

Arsenal Southampton: Gunners continue with poor Premier League results

Arsenal hosted Southampton at the Emirates with the hope of bagging their first Premier League win in over five games. The team had last won, comically, against Manchester United at Old Trafford. But pressure continues to mount on Arteta after his side were forced to share the spoils with the Saints.

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott opened the scoring for the travelling side in the 18th minute, as he chipped the ball past Bernd Leno, displaying utmost composure. Despite enormous efforts, Arsenal failed to equalise in the first half. But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the back of the net early in the second half.

Arsenal red cards an embarrassment for Arteta

Just when Arsenal appeared to be back in the game, Gabriel's harsh play against Che Adams earned him a booking. But things didn't end here. He was sent off four minutes later for bringing down Walcott, forcing the referee to act sternly. Interestingly, the previous game saw Granit Xhaka being sent off against Burnley, with Arsenal seeing off two red cards in two successive games.

7 - Since Mikel Arteta’s first Premier League game in charge (Boxing Day 2019), Arsenal have been shown seven red cards, four more than any other PL side in this period. Mist. pic.twitter.com/6fXjoVralK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2020

The disciplinary record under Arteta has been a matter of concern for the team. Since the Spanish tactician's appointment at the Emirates on the Boxing day 2019, the team have bagged seven red cards, which is four more than any other Premier League club during the same period.

Fans disgruntled after Gabriel red card

3 red cards in 1 month. finished club. — " (@BismillahFC_) December 16, 2020

SEVEN REDS IN LESS THAN ONE YEAR?

Arsene Wenger would NEVER

let this happen.

I like Arteta a lot but...

Mikel needs seasoning.

He lost control of his team long

before now.

He should have been Arsene's assistant and learn how to create a disciplined squad. — Michael A. Tewell (@MichaelATewell1) December 16, 2020

Ran off the pitch as fast as he can. No argument. Just to help the teammates get back into the team quickly to get a win if possible. This man is class — KaKao (@pdung_17) December 16, 2020

Gabriel's red card vs Southampton

Was it deserved?

Follow back for all the latest arsenal highlights pic.twitter.com/qJJuapmvEw — Arsenal Highlights And Videos (@videos_arsenal) December 16, 2020

Wnat is it with Arsenal players and getting red cards lmao 😂 — ~David~ (@Dav1DMUFC) December 16, 2020

Arteta lauds his team despite Gabriel red card

In the pre-match presser, Arteta spoke on the disappointing Premier League results, while also expressing his views on playing with 10 players for a long period. "It is very difficult to compete in this league when you play such a long period with 10 men," said the manager. "And when you are struggling for results it makes it more difficult and complicated, but I think that the boys stand up for it and they showed again a lot of character and resilience."

