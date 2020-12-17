Last Updated:

Arsenal Fans Gutted With Gabriel's Red Card, Seventh For Gunners Since Arteta's Arrival

Arsenal fans were left disgruntled after Gabriel was sent off against Southampton, racking up an unwanted record of seven red cards under Mikel Arteta.

Premier League giants Arsenal continued their poor run of form when they came up against Southampton in the English top-flight. Despite conceding early, the Gunners equalised in the second half, but the game set out unwarranted records for manager Mikel Arteta after Brazilian defender Gabriel was sent off, hampering the team's morale. This was Arsenal's seventh red card since Arteta's arrival at the Emirates-based outfit, a record the manager would want to forget. 

Arsenal Southampton: Gunners continue with poor Premier League results 

Arsenal hosted Southampton at the Emirates with the hope of bagging their first Premier League win in over five games. The team had last won, comically, against Manchester United at Old Trafford. But pressure continues to mount on Arteta after his side were forced to share the spoils with the Saints. 

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott opened the scoring for the travelling side in the 18th minute, as he chipped the ball past Bernd Leno, displaying utmost composure. Despite enormous efforts, Arsenal failed to equalise in the first half. But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the back of the net early in the second half. 

Arsenal red cards an embarrassment for Arteta 

Just when Arsenal appeared to be back in the game, Gabriel's harsh play against Che Adams earned him a booking. But things didn't end here. He was sent off four minutes later for bringing down Walcott, forcing the referee to act sternly. Interestingly, the previous game saw Granit Xhaka being sent off against Burnley, with Arsenal seeing off two red cards in two successive games. 

The disciplinary record under Arteta has been a matter of concern for the team. Since the Spanish tactician's appointment at the Emirates on the Boxing day 2019, the team have bagged seven red cards, which is four more than any other Premier League club during the same period. 

Fans disgruntled after Gabriel red card 

Arteta lauds his team despite Gabriel red card 

In the pre-match presser, Arteta spoke on the disappointing Premier League results, while also expressing his views on playing with 10 players for a long period. "It is very difficult to compete in this league when you play such a long period with 10 men," said the manager. "And when you are struggling for results it makes it more difficult and complicated, but I think that the boys stand up for it and they showed again a lot of character and resilience."

