Paul Scholes Criticises Anthony Martial For His Inability To Get Inside The Box

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has criticised forward Anthony Martial for his inability to regularly get inside the box. The French national has led the frontline in the absence of Marcus Rashford, who has been sidelined due to a back injury. The forward has been subject to immense criticism despite scoring 13 goals in the 2019-20 season.

Paul Scholes criticises Martial

During Marcus Rashford's absence, Martial has managed to score only two goals in six matches. According to reports, Scholes is of the opinion that Martial's failure to get regularly inside the box has resulted in his inability to regularly score goals. Scholes said that it is an interesting thing in Anthony Martial's case because it is not clear if he is a wide player or a centre forward.

According to reports, the former midfielder said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is of the opinion that he has centre forward in the form fo Martial, adding that the manager is continuously telling the France International to get inside the box more often.

Scholes said that Martial found it difficult to get inside the box in the match against Chelsea, adding that a striker should not be prompted to do such a thing. However, he said that Martial is a player who needs to be told to play properly and get inside the box more often to score more goals.

Martial does not take in any information

The former Manchester United player further added that Martial looks like he does not take in any information, adding that a few players are told once and then they start doing the particular thing all the time.

Talking about Marcus Rashford, Solskjaer stated that he hoped for the player to play this season. He further added that it takes time to get recover from an injury. The manager also said that he hoped for Rashford to make a comeback as soon as possible, earlier than the stipulated time for his recovery.

"I would hope he's playing this season but it'll just be touch and go towards the end," Solskjaer said ahead of a Europa League match against Club Brugge in the round of 32.

"So hopefully we can go through and get through this tournament and prolong the season. It takes time. I'm not a doctor, but obviously I was hoping that he would recover quicker than it actually looks like he's going to be out for. So, another few months definitely."

(With inputs from agencies)