Paul Scholes Reveals He 'miskicked' His Wonder-strike Against Barcelona In UCL 2008

Man United legend Paul Scholes has opened up on his wonder goal against Barcelona in the 2008 Champions League semi-final. That Paul Scholes goal vs Barcelona helped Man United progress into the final of the tournament and the Red Devils went on to beat Chelsea in the final. However, Paul Scholes admitted that he had in fact 'sliced' his effort against Barcelona, declaring his goal as a miskick.

Paul Scholes goal vs Barcelona puts United in the final

The 2007-08 Champions League campaign had a mouth-watering two-legged semi-final tie that drew Man United and LaLiga heavyweights Barcelona. The first leg of the tie at the Camp Nou ended in a stalemate with all to play for at Old Trafford in the second leg. Despite Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, Paul Scholes grabbed headlines with the solitary goal in the tie.

One of Paul Scholes best goals ever

The Paul Scholes goal vs Barcelona was one of the Englishman's most memorable strikes and more so it secured Man United a spot in the final of the Champions League. Picking up a loose pass from Gianluca Zambrotta, Paul Scholes took a touch before smashing the ball into the top corner of the net from 25 yards out. Victor Vales was left grasping at thin air as the ball swerved past the Spaniard in goal. Here is the fabulous Paul Scholes goal vs Barcelona from every angle.

Paul Scholes goal vs Barcelona a 'miskick'

Manchester United went on to beat Chelsea on penalties in the 2008 Champions League final as Scholes was subbed off the pitch after playing 87 minutes. However, the 11-time Premier League champion admitted that he had actually miskicked the ball for his goal against Barcelona. While speaking to the Official Manchester United Podcast, the 45-year-old Scholes truthfully claimed that he had in fact 'sliced' his effort. Ove a decade since his stunning goal against Barcelona, Scholes probably wouldn't criticise his shooting ability too much courtesy of his miskick that eventually won Manchester United the Champions League in 2008.

