Griezmann Slams Barcelona's 'Ugly' Show Vs Juventus, Says Team Had An Attitude Problem

Barcelona had a night to forget on Tuesday, as Juventus brushed aside the hosts with ease in a dominating 3-0 win at Camp Nou. Cristiano Ronaldo starred for the visitors, scoring twice from the spot, while Weston McKennie scored a stunning volley as Biaconeri reversed the head-to-head tally to top the group. While the clash was hyped up due to the Messi vs Rondalo factor, Barcelona simply failed to live up to their end on the bargain as they looked clueless at times on Tuesday.

Also Read: Juventus Icon Ronaldo Successfully Tackles Arch-rival Messi As Pirlo's Men Smash Barcelona

Barcelona vs Juventus: Antoine Griezmann believes Blaugrana had an attitude problem in 'ugly' defeat at home

In a stunningly honest post-match interview, Antoine Griezmann questioned his team's lack of desire after their humbling defeat at the hands of Juventus. The visitors got into a two-goal lead into the first 20 minutes, before conceding the third within ten minutes after action resumed post-half-time. Griezmann who was named in the starting XI for Barcelona, slammed his team's performance saying that his team was 'not present' during the first half. The 2018 World Cup winner added that Barcelona had an attitude problem, and there was no desire to attack or defend from the hosts. When quizzed whether players were responsible for the defeat on Tuesday, Griezmann said, "If it's not the players' fault whose fault can it be? We play the games. This is a real blow to wake us up."

Also Read: Barcelona Boss Koeman ARGUES With Juventus Bench As His Camp Nou Struggle Continues

Antoine Griezmann: "Whose fault is it? We are the ones who play. Today has been an ugly image for us and for the fans. I think we have level and talent. But we must always want to show it, not like the first half, in which we didn't do anything." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 8, 2020

Goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen was also critical of Barcelona's performance, suggesting that errors keep costing them points and results. Quizzed whether individual errors were hiring Barcelona's chances, the German international said, "'There are two things: there are individual errors, and then there is the way you defend. We can't play in a way in which means we concede chances and we have to work on it. We are working hard to change it. We have to start games better".

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Share Moment Of Respect, Fans And Pundits Admire GOAT Duo

Ter Stegen, however, downplayed the importance of topping the group, suggesting that there are no easy games in the Champions League knockouts. Manager Ronald Koeman also lamented his team's poor start, stating that hosts started with fear and no aggression. The Blaugrana boss stated that while his team improved as the game progressed, they had already conceded the game in the first 30 minutes.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Messi Was Never His Rival Despite Sharing 'top Prizes With Him'

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona Instagram)