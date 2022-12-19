Ravi Shastri Shares Video Of Doing Live Commentary While Watching World Cup Final In Qatar

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was present at the iconic Lusail Stadium to watch the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday. Shastri was among the many dignitaries who had gone to see the legendary Lionel Messi represent his nation for one last time at the marquee FIFA event. The final was undoubtedly one of the most interesting games of football ever played in the history of the sport.

Shastri turns commentator

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina as he converted a penalty in the 23rd minute. Angel Di Maria then extended the lead with the second goal for the South American champions in the 38th minute. Argentina were 2-0 up going into halftime with one hand on the trophy. However, France's Kylian Mbappe had other plans as he scored two back-to-back goals in the 80th and 81st minute to level the score and take the game into extra time.

Messi scored his second goal in extra time to regain the lead for Argentina. As Messi netted the ball to put his side 3-2 up in the game, Shastri turned commentator and even shared a video of his act on Instagram. "Unbelievable! What a show it has turned out to be," Shastri wrote in the caption of his post. The video has garnered over 62,000 likes and several thousand comments.

Meanwhile, Argentina's lead didn't last long as Mbappe scored his third goal to level the score again and register a hat-trick in the World Cup final. He became the first player since 1966 to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final. Mbappe's last-minute goal in extra time took the game into penalty shootouts. Argentina won the match 4-2 on penalties after France missed two back-to-back shots. Argentina won the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Messi was handed the Golden Ball for his outstanding performance in the tournament. He scored seven goals in as many games in this year's World Cup. Messi also became the first player to win two Golden Balls in FIFA World Cup history. Messi is now the fourth-highest goal-scorer in World Cup history with 13 goals to his name. He surpassed Brazil legend Pele in the list.

Image: Twitter/FIFAWorldCup