Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio & Stars Align To Witness Lionel Messi Magic In MLS - WATCH

On Sunday, Lionel Messi once again lit up the MLS game night. While there were speculations ahead of the match that Messi may not feature in the Inter Miami vs. LAFC game, but just he played but as usual shined brightly for the MLS side. As has been the case throughout the last two months, many famous personalities again gathered under one roof to witness the phenomenon known as Messi Magic.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi assisted twice against LAFC

Inter Miami won the match with a score line of 3-1

Many famous stars came to witness Lionel Messi play

Stars Aligned to witness Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami

While he is been in spectacular goal-scoring form, but tonight at the BMO stadium, Messi played the role of a playmaker. He assisted twice in the match to provide Miami the cushion it required. While millions watched the brilliance of the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner on Apple TV, many were present inside the stadium to get a real-time glimpse of the Argentine. Among the many, prominent stars like Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Duke of Sussex Harry, and famous Hollywood actors Owen Wilson and Edward Norton were also there enjoying Messi playing soccer.

Leo watching Leo 🤩



Leonardo DiCaprio in LA to watch Messi and #InterMiamiCF take on #LAFC pic.twitter.com/XOUTKBwLPR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

جميع هذه الشخصيات المُهمة حضرت لأجل رجلٍ واحد 🐐 pic.twitter.com/kmTAv6s6g0 — Messi World (@M10GOAT) September 4, 2023

The reaction of Selena Gomez tells the whole story about what she saw. The academy award-winning actor Leo however was expressioness in the clip that came out from the match. He was having a bite while taking a peek at the other Leo present at the facility. Harry on the other hand was seen having a chat with someone. After the culimnation of the match, Messi went into the spectators zone to greet Owen Wilson. Here's the peek of the two embracing each other.

Messi showin’ love to Owen Wilson’s fam. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/IpeP0qad8U — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

This was Messi's last appearance with Inter Miami for at least two weeks. He will be joining his Argentina mates for the World Cup qualifiers. He will be back soon to rescue Inter Miami again.