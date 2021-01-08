Sepp Blatter Health Update: Ex-FIFA Chief Recovers In Hospital, Daughter Asks For Privacy

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter was rushed to the hospital on Thursday afternoon in Switzerland. The 84-year-old was admitted after a 'serious but non-life-threatening' problem. However, he is now in a stable condition. Blatter served as FIFA president for 17 years until 2015 before being sacked after corruption charges. Here's the Sepp Blatter latest update.

Sepp Blatter health: Sepp Blatter hospitalised after serious problem, daughter asks for privacy

According to Swiss newspaper Blick, ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter has been hospitalised after a serious problem, bit now appears to be in a stable condition. This isn't the first time the 84-year-old has been hospitalised, with the Swiss suffering health problems in November 2015 after his immune system was shut down. A year later, the beleaguered former FIFA chief had a minor surgery to treat skin cancer. Sepp Blatter's daughter Corinne announced the news of the 84-year-old's health to Blick, and said, "My father is in the hospital and is getting better every day. He needs time and rest. On behalf of my family, I ask for privacy".

Sepp Blatter was removed from his presidency role at FIFA back in 2015 after 17 years in charge. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that Blatter had authorised payments to Michel Platini, then the European football boss, worth over $2 million that amounted to "undue gifts'' and therefore violated FIFA's code of ethics. The 84-year-old was banned from all football activity for six years following an investigation into widespread corruption at FIFA under his stewardship.

Both Platini and Blatter have both continually denied any wrongdoing. Sepp Blatter's appeal against the CAS verdict for his footballing ban was rejected in 2016. FIFA, as recently as last month, lodged a criminal complaint against former president Sepp Blatter over the finances of a museum in Zurich, Switzerland. The organisation claims that Blatter's previous administration cost them 500m Swiss francs (£420m) to renovate "a building that the organisation doesn't own", while also "locking itself into a long-term rental agreement on unfavourable terms".

FIFA says it will continue to cooperate with the authorities in Switzerland and elsewhere so that those people who damaged football are held accountable for their actions. The museum project began in 2013, two years before his resignation in 2015.

