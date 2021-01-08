Zidane Tests Negative For COVID-19, Still Isolated Following Contact With Infected Person

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was forced into self-isolation after he came in close contact with a novel coronavirus infected person. The reports spelt trouble for the defending LaLiga champions who had recently found their rhythm on the field. But the medical tests conducted on the French legend has turned out negative, much to the relief for the club amid hectic schedule in the coming days.

Zidane COVID-19 test returns negative

Zidane had to isolate himself after he came in close contact with a person who was already infected with coronavirus. Following the trouble, the manager did not oversee Los Blancos' training session on Thursday. Real Madrid have a key fixture in the competition on Sunday, when they take on Osasuna.

But the PCR test conducted on Zidane has turned out negative. But there is still no clarity if the 48-year-old will be present on the sidelines in the game against Osasuna. LaLiga has the rights to give the go-ahead to travel with the first-team to Pamplona for the match.

Real Madrid coach to abide by LaLiga protocols

Zidane has agreed to abide by LaLiga's health protocols pertaining to the COVID-19, according to a report by Spanish media publication AS. As per the guidelines, a person is expected to quarantine himself for a period of three days, following which another PCR test is conducted.

If the second report also returns negative, then the Real Madrid coach will be allowed to join the team. This period, however, can be cut short on the basis of Zidane's proximity with the infected person, apart from also factoring the last time the manager was in contact with the person.

Real Madrid players with COVID-19

This isn't, however, the first time that the COVID-19 threat has hovered over the Bernabeu outfit. Back in the day, the likes of Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Casemiro have also recovered after contracting the deadly virus.

Interestingly, the Osasuna clash is under threat of being suspended due to weather vagaries. The region is expected to be hit by a storm, which could force LaLiga to postpone the clash. Besides, the Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash against Athletic Club Bilbao is also under the scanner. Real Madrid currently lead second in the LaLiga standings with 36 points to their credit, two less than Atletico Madrid. Interestingly, the Rojiblancos have two games in hand.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Instagram