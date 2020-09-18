Bayern Munich Agree Terms With Ajax Right-back Sergino Dest, Transfer Fee To Be Declared?

While the recent reports involving Bayern transfer news have majorly revolved around Thiago’s move to Liverpool, updates on the Sergino Dest transfer have intensified in recent days as well. The highly-rated Ajax right-back has been the target of the German giants for some time now, with Barcelona rumoured to be interested in the youngster too. Now, the latest updates covering Bayern transfer news have indicated that the Champions League winners may have achieved a breakthrough when it comes to the Sergino Dest transfer, with personal terms agreed with the United States international.

Sergino Dest to Bayern moves one step closer

Sky Germany, providing the latest update on the Sergino Dest transfer, revealed that Bayern Munich have finalized a five-year agreement in principle with the 19-year-old. The news of the personal term agreement comes soon after Dutch journalist Mike Verweij had reported that Bayern Munich officials had travelled to Amsterdam on Tuesday to finalize a deal. The deal will originally see the defender serve as a back-up for the senior side.

Report: @FCBayernUS and @AFCAjax are now just trying to agree fee for the transfer of Sergiño Dest. Personal terms have reportedly already been agreed upon. #FCBayern #Ajax #Dest #TransferNews https://t.co/oEzVWDYUJf — Bavarian Football Works (@BavarianFBWorks) September 17, 2020

Transfer fee yet to be agreed for Sergino Dest

However, despite multiple reports covering Bayern transfer news indicating that personal terms have been agreed with the player, Ajax and Bayern Munich are yet to come to a consensus when it comes to the transfer fees for the player. Ajax initially valued the starlet at €30 million. However, Bayern Munich aren’t willing to pay that much for Sergino Dest, with the Bavarian club likely to offer a fee around €15 million. With Sergino Dest not likely to accept the new contract offered by Ajax in January, it looks like the youngster will move to the Bundesliga soon.

Bayern Münich have now opened talks with Ajax for Sergiño Dest [first target as per @cfbayern]. Hansi Flick wants him as also Ronald Koeman... Barcelona already contacted his agents but need to sell players [Semedo] before signing new ones [same as Depay deal]. 🔴 #FCB #Bayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

Barcelona interested in Sergino Dest transfer as well

Ajax want €25m to sell Sergiño Dest.

Bayern Münich board was in Amsterdam to offer €15m, no agreement reached yet but negotiations on.

Also Barça contacted his agent but depends by Semedo.

Luis Suarez: nothing new from Ajax. Atlético Madrid are pushing to get him. 🛑 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

A breakthrough season with Ajax has made several clubs in Europe target the young right back. Apart from Bayern Munich, Barcelona are also one of the clubs interested in the highly-rated defender. However, as Fabrizio Romano pointed out, Barcelona will first need to sell players before they can sign new ones, with the situation playing into Bayern Munich’s hands.

The young defender had a stellar season last time out, in a year which also saw him earn his first three caps for the USMNT. Amidst the transfer links, Sergino Dest has already started the new season with Ajax, appearing as a substitute in a 1-0 win last weekend over Sparta Rotterdam.

Image Credits: Sergino Dest Instagram