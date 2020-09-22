Bayern Munich Fans At Risk Of Mass Infection At UEFA Super Cup In Budapest: Report

After clinching their sixth Champions League title last season, Bayern Munich will aim for UEFA Super Cup 2020 success. The one-game tournament is played between the winner of the Champions League and the Europa Leagua and will see Bayern take on Sevilla on Thursday. While fans will be allowed into the stadium in Budapest, Bayern Munich fans fear travelling for the game will see them contract COVID-19 and have been warned against the same.

Bayern Munich fans warned against travelling for UEFA Super Cup 2020 final

Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder has urged Bayern Munich fans not to travel for the UEFA Super Cup 2020 final. Experts believe that the final, that is slated to be played at Budapest, might turn out to be a hotbed for the spread of COVID-19. The Bavarian Premier believes that the Hungarian capital is a high-risk region.

Thousands of people contracted COVID-19 at the Austrian winter resort of Ischgl, as coronavirus found a ground to spread amid the crowded apres-ski bars. Markus Soeder has claimed that those travelling for the UEFA Super Cup final 2020 should make it a point to quarantine themselves upon returning to Germany.

Nearly 3000 Bayern Munich fans to travel for UEFA Super Cup 2020 final

He has also appealed to Bayern Munich fans to rethink before attending the UEFA Super Cup final 2020 clash at Budapest. The game is an important clash but not the most decisive one, added Markus Soeder. According to various media reports, over 20,000 fans will be permitted to attend the match, even as several domestic league games are still being played behind closed doors.

Around 3,000 Bayern Munich fans are set to travel to Hungary and manager Hansi Fick also has his reservations for the game. The manager is yet to understand the scenario for fans travelling to a high-risk zone, while also claiming that his players are being put at unnecessary risk.

Hungary closes international borders

Meanwhile, Hungary has closed its international borders for foreign visitors in September after witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. However, fans and international players are exempt from the ban. On the other hand, UEFA has reportedly claimed that they were in talks with Bayern Munich after the Germany government's travel warning for the UEFA Super Cup 2020 final.

Image courtesy: fcbayern.com