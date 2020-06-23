Neymar's Legal Battle With Barcelona Will Not Affect His Rumoured Return To Spain: Report

Paris Sant-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr has enjoyed a controversial football career, right from his days at Camp Nou to his departure in 2017. The Brazil international went on to sue his former club Barcelona in order to rake in €43.6 million ($49 million) in bonuses. However, he suffered a blow from a Spanish court that ruled in favour of the Catalan giants. Despite the legal battle, Neymar continues to be linked with a return to Camp Nou.

Neymar ordered to pay €8.85 million to Barcelona

Neymar sued Barcelona for the payment of €43.6 million ($49 million) in loyalty bonuses. However, a Spanish court ruled in favour of Barcelona last week. While the 28-year-old has an option to appeal against the decision, Neymar had also complained to FIFA against Barcelona for not paying him his loyalty bonus after his world-record transfer to PSG. However, the governing body did not act against his complaint.

eu indo pro primeiro jogo depois da quarentena 🤪😂⚽️ pic.twitter.com/a3cEdaa79d — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) May 18, 2020

Barcelona then filed a countersuit against Neymar demanding the return of the €8.85 million ($9.9 million) that he received as a signing bonus when he extended his contract in 2016. The Spanish court has also agreed with Barcelona's arguments and has ordered the 28-year-old Brazil international to repay the amount to his former club. Despite the legal feud between the two sides, Barcelona reportedly haven't given up on their pursuit of the Neymar transfer.

Barcelona transfer news: Messi, Suarez want Neymar transfer

According to Goal, irrespective of the legal complexities and the ensuing battle, Barcelona and Neymar haven't given up on their attempts to collaborate again on the field. Neymar enjoys an exceptional relationship with his former strike partners - Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez off the pitch. Earlier this month, reports suggested that the two Barcelona superstars have been urging the club hierarchy to re-sign the forward. His failed move to Barcelona last summer is touted as the major reason for the feud between Messi and club president Josep Bartomeu.

Barcelona transfer news: Ander Herrera speaks on Neymar birthday party

Amid the Barcelona transfer news, the Brazilian's PSG teammate Ander Herrera spoke about his experience at the Neymar birthday party. He claimed that Neymar had reserved the top floor of the birthday destination for couples while the bottom floor was kept exclusively for single attendees. Herrera asserted that when Neymar organises a party, he does with the sole intention of having fun.

