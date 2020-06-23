Bernardo Silva Can't Believe Teammate Kevin De Bruyne Has Never Won PFA Player Of The Year

Bernardo Silva claims that FA has been negligent since the past few years when it comes to Man City players and individual awards. Bernardo Silva said that he strongly believes Man City players are yet to receive their due praise when it comes to individual accolades. The 25-year-old midfielder backed his statement by highlighting the fact that Kevin De Bruyne is yet to win a PFA Player of the Year award. Kevin De Bruyne joined Man City in 2015 and has been a phenomenon for the blue half of the Manchester since.

Also Read | Marco Asensio's Stunning Return Applauded By Fans, Eden Hazard In Awe Of His First Touch

Bernardo Silva disappointed by Kevin De Bruyne not winning PFA Player of the Year

Kevin De Bruyne won two Premier League titles while playing under Pep Guardiola and has been one of the best players in the league for the past three seasons. However, the 28-year-old is yet to get felicitated as the PFA Player of the Year. Man City winger Riyad Mahrez won the award in 2016 for his part in Leicester City's 5000/1 title win. France's N'Golo Kante was handed the award in 2017 for his excellent debut for Chelsea.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Son £249 Worth Boots On 10th Birthday, Calls Him 'source Of Pride'

Man City players wrongly neglected? Bernardo Silva voices concern

Man City dominated the Premier League in 2017-18 with the Cityzens reaching the 100-point mark and claiming the title. However, the PFA Player of the Year award was given to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for his prolific goalscoring exploits. Pep Guardiola's side pipped Liverpool to the title in 2018-19 in one of the closest title races in recent history, but the PFA Player of the Year award was given to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. Bernardo Silva was visibly frustrated as he believes that Man City players have been treated unfairly despite all their achievements in the past two seasons.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Campaign Compels UK Government To Spend £120m On Free School Meals

Bernardo Silva questions the authorities

Bernardo Silva, in an interview with Telegraph, stated: "Kevin De Bruyne should have won the [award] two years ago - he was clearly the best player in the league that season. 'It is a fair process, but I can't understand why City players don't get the recognition they deserve.' The Belgian has scored 9 goals in the Premier League this season and has provided 19 assists in another productive campaign for Kevin De Bruyne and Man City.

Also Read | Chelsea Face Major Competition In Kai Havertz Transfer Race With Bayern Munich's £75m Bid

(Cover image courtesy: Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne Instagram)