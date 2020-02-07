Manchester City Suffer Major Blow As Raheem Sterling Out With Hamstring Injury

Premier League giants Manchester City have suffered a severe blow in their already difficult campaign with Raheem Sterling set to be out of the squad. The England international has suffered a hamstring injury and will miss City’s clash against West ham United in the Premier League.

When will Raheem Sterling return?

Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring.



Everyone at City wishes @sterling7 a full and speedy recovery 💙 pic.twitter.com/fVIgTtwTfW — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 6, 2020

However, there is still no clarity on the extent of Raheem Sterling’s injury, which he sustained during City’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur last week. If rumours in England are to be believed, then Sterling is likely to miss out of first-team football for atleast four weeks.

Raheem Sterling hamstring injury: Manchester City have important fixtures ahead

Raheem Sterling’s injury comes at a time when Manchester City are going through a dismal form in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s side has some important clashes in the coming weeks, with matches against Leicester City and Real Madrid lined up in February. While the match against Leicester City will be played on February 22, City will travel to Madrid to face Zidane’s men in the Round of 16 of Champions League on February 26.

Tottenham Hotspur took advantage of 10-men Manchester City after Oleksandr Zinchenko was booked for the second time in the game for a foul on Harry Winks in the 60th minute. Within three minutes, debutant Steven Bergwijn scored after he netted a brilliant volley. Spurs winger Heung-min Son scored the second goal of the evening in the 71st minute when the player struck from the edge of the box.

Raheem Sterling stats for Manchester City

Raheem Sterling has been instrumental for Manchester City this season. The player has scored 20 goals, while also bagging six assists in 35 appearances. His absence will likely have an impact on the team.

Manchester City will next play against West Ham United

This was Manchester City’s second consecutive defeat, after their previous loss against Manchester United in the second leg of Football League Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s men are placed second on the Premier League points table, 22 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. City will next play against West Ham United on Sunday.

