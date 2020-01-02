The Debate
Sergio Ramos Interacts With Fans, Keeps Real Madrid Teammates Waiting During Open Training

Football News

Real Madrid held their annual open training session on December 31, 2019. Around 6000 fans showed up and Sergio Ramos made sure he interacted with them.

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid held their annual open training session on December 31, 2019. Around 6000 (mostly young) fans showed up at the Valdebebas training ground to see their top stars in action during the winter break. James Rodriguez and Lucas Vazquez returned to training with the full team after their respective injuries.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos Suggests Separate Ballon D'Or Category For Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Watch: Real Madrid's open training session

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was present for the training session. The 33-year-old made sure he interacted with the supporters and also signed shirts and footballs for them. One particular moment from the session stood out. Sergio Ramos made his teammates and the coaches wait just to spend some time with the fans before New Year.

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane conducted the training session which consisted of a 15-minute endurance training session. It was followed by a short match that lasted about 20 minutes. Vinicius Jr, Isco Alarcon and Brahim Diaz starred in the mini-match with a goal each. 

Also Read | Sergio Ramos Targetted By Basque Country Protesters Ahead Of Spain's Euro 2020 Campaign

Real Madrid open training session: Gareth Bale avoids fans?

Gareth Bale was also present at the training session. The Welsh star, however, failed to mingle with the fans after he appeared to hastily leave the ground as soon as the session was over. 

Also Read | Sergio Ramos Trains Hard For Euro 2020 Campaign At Real Madrid's Training Groun

Real Madrid are currently on a winter break but will return to action on January 4, 2020, IST for their LaLiga clash against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. They currently lie second in LaLiga and are just two points off Barcelona after 18 games in the league. Zinedine Zidane's side will also be competing in the Copa del Rey semifinals against Valencia in the coming days. 

Also Read | El Clasico: Gerard Pique Requests Camp Nou Not To Abuse Sergio Ramos

