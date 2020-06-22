Sergio Ramos Scores Vs Real Sociedad To Become Highest-scoring Defender In LaLiga History

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos continued his phenomenal run of form against Real Sociedad on Matchday 30, standing rock-solid in defence while also stepping up on the other end of the pitch for Los Blancos. The centre-back scored a penalty on Sunday that saw him secure a phenomenal record to his name this weekend.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos' future plans after expiration of Real Madrid contract in 2021 revealed

Sergio Ramos LaLiga record: Sergio Ramos breaks Ronaldo Koeman's scoring record in the Spanish top flight

Sergio Ramos scored a penalty against Real Sociedad that took his tally to 68 goals in LaLiga. The 2010 World Cup winner has now overtaken legendary Barcelona defender and current Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman, as the highest-scoring defender in the history of LaLiga. Koeman scored 67 times in his illustrious LaLiga career.

Sergio Ramos has now found the net in all of his 16 LaLiga seasons. Ramos’ 68 goals include two goals for Sevilla as well. The legendary defender has now racked up seven goals this season, which is the most in a single season for the defender. He also scored seven LaLiga goals in 2016-17 when Los Blancos clinched the domestic title along with the Champions League crown.

Also Read | Conor McGregor labels Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos a 'top baller'

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos overcome La Real's challenge

Real Madrid had an opportunity to climb atop LaLiga after Barcelona drew against Sevilla. Zinedine Zidane's men took that opportunity with both hands. Despite a sloppy first half, Real Madrid held their course with several changes in the starting line-up. The likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Modric were rested, while James Rodriguez started for the first time since October. Vinicus Jr started in attack alongside Karim Benzema and Rodriguez.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos disabling Mo Salah in 2018 UCL final was a masterstroke: Giorgio Chiellini

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Karim Benzema's scoring streak continues

Sergio Ramos broke the deadlock in the 50th minute after Vinicius Jr was brought down in the penalty area. The Spanish defender, having emerged as the preferred penalty-taker at the Bernabeu after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, did not disappoint. Benzema doubled the lead in the 70th minute, leaving goalkeeper Alex Remiro with his head in his hands with a blistering shot. Though Real Sociedad pulled one back with Mikel Merino's splendid strike in the 83rd minute, La Real failed to salvage a draw against Real Madrid at home.

However, in what was a slight drawback for Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos had to be taken off after he sustained a knock. The victory ensured Real Madrid the top spot on the LaLiga table with 65 points to their name, the same as Barcelona. Zidane's men will next play Mallorca, with Ramos and Casemiro set to miss the game at the Alfredo di Stefano.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos rallies for importance of football's return for economic, mental well-being

Image courtesy: Sergio Ramos Twitter