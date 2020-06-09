Sergio Ramos' Future Plans After Expiration Of Real Madrid Contract In 2021 Revealed

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos' future plans post his Real Madrid contract reportedly includes a stint at one of the prominent clubs in Major League Soccer (MLS). Ramos' contract with Los Blancos runs until 2021 and there has been quite some uncertainty over his contract extension as well as his future at the Bernabeu.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos disabling Mo Salah in 2018 UCL final was a masterstroke: Giorgio Chiellini

Sergio Ramos transfer: Defender looking to coach in MLS

According to Spanish publication AS, Sergio Ramos plans to move to the MLS once his stint with Real Madrid comes to an end. However, the Spain international doesn't want to play at the MLS but is rather looking to try his luck with a managerial role if a suitable offer arrives. The report also sheds light on the contractual situation between the 2010 World Cup winner and Real Madrid.

Also Read | LaLiga return: Sergio Ramos rallies for importance of football's return for economic, mental well-being

Playing at renovated Bernabeu will be perfect send-off: Rene on Sergio Ramos

AS quoted Sergio Ramos' brother and agent Rene Ramos, via Onda Cero. The agent claimed that Sergio Ramos wishes to play for Real Madrid as long as he can. He asserted that playing at the refurbished Bernabeu will be the ideal farewell for the 34-year-old skipper. Renovation work at the Bernabeu has already begun, with the proposed construction based on modern scientific lines.

The redevelopment work commenced with an investment of €572 million ($546 million). However, it will not see any further increase in the seating capacity of the stadium. In fact, the seating capacity will be reduced by a single seat. On the other hand, reports claim that the club's board has planned venue investment meticulously to avoid an impact on routine activities.

Also Read | Gareth Bale imitates playing golf during Real Madrid training as fans await LaLiga return

Sergio Ramos transfer: Real Madrid offer one-year contract extension

Real Madrid have a policy of offering a one-year contract extension once a player reaches the age of 32. This extension is also offered based on the player's performance as well as his fitness. Recent reports suggest that Real Madrid will offer a year's extension to Sergio Ramos. The centre-back has shown no signs of a slowdown in his form despite already hitting 34. Apart from his contribution at the back, his role in Real Madrid's attack has also been vital, with the centre-back having already scored seven goals for Los Blancos this campaign.

Also Read | Gareth Bale arrives as fittest Real Madrid player as Los Blancos prepare for LaLiga return

Image credit: Sergio Ramos Twitter handle