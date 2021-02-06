Man United Vs Everton Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Gameweek 23 And Prediction

Manchester United put up a sensational display against Southampton, scoring nine goals past the Saints the previous Matchday. And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to continue with their exceptional form when they take on Everton on Saturday, February 6, 2021 (Sunday according to IST). Here are the Man United vs Everton live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

How to watch Man United vs Everton live?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The Man United vs Everton live stream will be provided on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Premier League live:

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021 (Sunday according to IST)

Time: 1.30 am IST

Man United vs Everton prediction and preview

Man United hammered Southampton the previous game, striking nine goals past the Saints. The Old Trafford outfit were able to brush off the criticism after their poor display in the earlier games with a sensational performance against Southampton. On the other hand, Everton succeeded in bagging an all-important three points against Leeds United after the shocking defeat against Newcastle United.

Man United vs Everton team news

Man United have a couple of injuries before the Everton clash. Striker Edinson Cavani is doubtful following an ankle injury. Similarly, Eric Bailly's availability is under the scanner due to a knock.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti will have to cope in the absence of Jordan Pickford due to a rib injury while Allan misses out due to a hamstring injury. Jean-Philippe Gbamin is yet to recover completely from an Achilles tendon injury.

Man United vs Everton probable XI

Man United: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Everton: Robin Olsen, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Lucas Digne, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Alex Iwobi, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Premier League standings update

Man United occupy the second spot in the Premier League behind Manchester City. Solskjaer's men have racked up 44 points in 22 games, three fewer than their city rivals, having played a game more. On the other hand, the Toffees languish at the seventh spot in the competition with 36 points in 20 games.

Man United vs Everton prediction

The two teams have come up against each other on two occasions this season with Man United making the most of the two fixtures. Hence, the Red Devils are the favourites to win the clash 2-0.

