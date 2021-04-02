Sergio Ramos Injury Update: How Long Will The Real Madrid Star Be Out For?

Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid suffered a major setback ahead of some key fixtures including against Barcelona and Liverpool. Los Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos has sustained an injury during his stint with the Spanish national team in the World Cup European Qualifiers. He is set to miss out on the action at least for the next four weeks, further spelling trouble for an already injury-plagued squad.

Sergio Ramos injury update prior to Liverpool vs Real Madrid clash

Real Madrid released a statement to provide the Sergio Ramos injury update on Thursday. The statement read, "Following the tests carried out today on our captain, Sergio Ramos, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the internal calf in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored."

Although the defending LaLiga champions have not put out a stipulated timescale for the defender's recovery, various reports suggest he will be out on the sidelines for the next four weeks. Thus, Ramos will effectively miss out on the Liverpool vs Real Madrid clash in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

Fans to miss out on Sergio Ramos vs Mo Salah battle

Following the Champions League quarter-final draw, fans were keen on a battle between Ramos and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. The two superstars had last come up against each other in the 2018 Champions League final. Ramos was tasked with the work of keeping a check on the Egyptian forward in the final at Kyiv.

And Salah had to be subbed off early in the game after he ended up with a shoulder injury following a challenge from Ramos. Although fans were hopeful of a Sergio Ramos vs Mo Salah battle again, the Liverpool forward has rubbished the idea of any cold blood against the Spaniard.

During an interview with Marca, Salah was asked if there was some extra motivation to face Ramos. Mo Salah said, "That game is in the past, so I don't think about it. I'm thinking about the team. Everyone is focused on their team and everyone wants to win... that's it."

Champions League schedule for Real Madrid

Following the international break, Real Madrid will take on Eibar on Saturday in LaLiga. Their league game will be followed up by the Champions League schedule against Liverpool at Alfredo di Stefano, followed by the second leg a week later. Notably, El Clasico has been scheduled between the two legs of the Champions League fixture.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid website