Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Spain Skipper Pulls Up His Hamstring During Victory Vs Germany

After missing out on two penalties in the previous game against Switzerland, Spanish national team captain Sergio Ramos was back in his usual groove against Germany. The Real Madrid legend, despite the previous debacle, started in Spain's sensational 6-0 victory against Joachim Low's men. But the 34-year-old could not last the entire first half on the field after sustaining an injury.

Sergio Ramos injury update: Defender pulls hamstring during Spain vs Germany clash

Spain were already leading by three goals, courtesy of strikes from Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres and Rodri when Spain manager Luis Enrique was forced to withdraw Ramos before the first half. The Real Madrid skipper felt some discomfort in his hamstring when he cleared a ball and immediately locked up his right thigh.

🎙 Luis Enrique: “Ramos’ injury? It’s a minor muscle injury, the club shouldn’t worry.” #rmalive pic.twitter.com/QjFxYEbNem — Blanco Zone (@theBlancoZone) November 17, 2020

Enrique decided not to risk Ramos and replaced him with Eric Garcia. And the defender's injury woes have sent out alarm bells ringing for Los Blancos who are already grappling with several injuries apart from the novel coronavirus cases. Casemiro and Eden Hazard are already on the sidelines after contracting the virus.

Real Madrid injuries' list lengthens with Sergio Ramos hamstring injury

Real Madrid's defensive woes have been the talk of the town since the business end of the previous season. Absence of Ramos has proved detrimental in the club's defensive organisation, with Eder Militao and Raphael Varane struggling together. The centre-back duo has been at the helm during some of the disappointing nights for the defending LaLiga champions.

Varane and Militao started against Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk and the results have been a thing to forget for Los Blancos. Besides, Zinedine Zidane's side lack a proper right-back at the moment, with Daniel Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola recovering from their respective injuries. Besides, Fede Valverde is receiving from a fracture in his right leg.

Sergio Ramos injury update: No timescale for Sergio Ramos return

Real Madrid play Villarreal over the weekend followed by a crucial group stage clash against Inter Milan in the Champions League. And Ramos' presence against the Nerazzurri is essential, having already suffered a rough start to the Champions League campaign. Although there is still no clarity on Sergio Ramos return time scale as yet. Meanwhile, Los Blancos sit fourth in the LaLiga table with 16 points in eight games.

Image courtesy: AP