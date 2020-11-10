David Beckham Wants To Bring Real Madrid Icon Sergio Ramos To Inter Miami Next Year

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is a player in high demand, with the defender’s contract expiring next year. The Sergio Ramos contract situation means that the Spain international will be allowed to speak to foreign clubs in January to negotiate a pre-contract. While many publications have revealed that Real Madrid are looking to renew the centre-back's contract, multiple reports suggest that David Beckham is looking to bring the iconic defender to Inter Miami next year.

Sergio Ramos to Inter Miami rumours make headlines

Manuel de Juan of AS claims that Inter Miami owner David Beckham is looking to bring Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos to his MLS club next season. Mundo Deportivo also disclosed that in the unlikely event Sergio Ramos doesn’t renew his contract with the club, the defender is not against heading to the MLS. The publication concluded the Sergio Ramos to Inter Miami rumour by suggesting that the 34-year-old in fact likes David Beckham’s Inter Miami in particular.

David Beckham would be looking to bring his former teammate to Inter Miami as he looks to build a competitive side. Inter Miami have already signed proven stars Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi, and Sergio Ramos could be the latest European star to join David Beckham’s passion project in south Florida. Sergio Ramos, who has been with Real Madrid since 2005, famously played with David Beckham during the Englishman’s stint with the Spanish giants.

Sergio Ramos’ potential arrival could prove to be a coup for Inter Miami, with the towering defender known for his leadership skills. Over the years, Sergio Ramos has developed a reputation for chipping in with crucial goals, while also being one of the most consistent centre backs in Europe. Ramos recently reached 100 goals for Real Madrid, with the defender posing a constant threat from set-pieces and penalties.

Sergio Ramos contract situation update

The majority of the Real Madrid transfer news suggests that the club will offer the 34-year-old a two-year deal, thus breaking their own transfer policy in the process. Spanish publication AS claimed that while Real Madrid have a policy of offering players over 30 a one-year contract extension, the club will make an exception when it comes to their star defender.

Despite the exception, Cadena Sar revealed that Ramos will not receive a salary increase when it comes to the new deal, with the club instead hoping to negotiate a wage cut of 15-20% to mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

