Sergio Ramos Caught Ripping Former Teammate Achraf Hakimi During Real Vs Inter UCL Tie

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is widely known for his hot-headed nature. The Spaniard has been sent off a whopping 26 times while playing for Los Blancos, which suggests his fiesty nature more often than not translates on to his actions on the football pitch. Furthermore, the defender rarely shies away from firing back at his opponents during a match.

During Tuesday night's Champions League encounter between Real Madrid and Inter Milan, former Real defender Achraf Hakimi was on the firing line of one of Ramos' outburst. The incident occurred during the match at the Santiago Bernabeu when Hakimi went down too easily in the box, apparently looking for a cheap penalty. Unsurprisingly, that did not do down well with Sergio Ramos, who immediately blasted his former teammate for his actions.

The empty arena meant, the cameras captured what Ramos told Achraf Hakimi, which was nothing but an NSFW rant. ''Get up you son of a b***h, get up!" Ramos can be heard yelling at Hakimi, while trying to lift him back on his feet. "Stop screaming like a rat."

Listen to Achraf screaming as he goes down.



Ramos as he walks away: “Chillando como una rata” (Screaming like a rat) 😭 https://t.co/4x2FdWtm4Z — Allu (@GreatWhite_9) November 4, 2020

UCL Results: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan

Sergio Ramos scored against Inter on Tuesday with his trademark header to extend Madrid's first-half lead to 2-0. The goal marked his 100th goal for Real Madrid in his 659th appearance in all competitions.

Karim Benzema scored the opener against Inter after he intercepted a poor back pass from Hakimi. Inter did manage to fight back to level terms. Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic scored either side of the half time whistle to make it 2-2.

Real Madrid did get their lead back in the match after Rodrygo Goes came from the bench to score Real's third after a wonderfully executed counter-attack. Courtesy of Rodrygo's goal, the home side snatched all three points, which is also their first victory in the 2020-21 UCL campaign.

After Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, Real Madrid remain third in Group B, with a win, draw and loss apiece. Inter Milan dropped to fourth having failed to score a single victory from the opening three matches (two draws, one loss). Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk currently occupy the qualifying berths in the group at the halfway point.

(Image Credits: Ramos, Hakimi Instagram)