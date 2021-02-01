Man United Transfer News: £60m-rated Defender Jules Kounde Becomes Top Summer Target

Manchester United's defensive struggle has been on the fore ever since the start of the current season. Despite a brief stint at the top of the Premier League, the team are on the hunt for new additions. The club is keen on signing a centre-back to pair up with Harry Maguire at the back. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as the ideal summer transfer target to help fix the loopholes in the backline.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Solskjaer eyes four players in 2021 after impressive PL stint

Premier League transfers: Jules Kounde transfer to Man United

According to a report by The Mirror, the Norwegian manager is keen on the idea of the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla. Solskjaer believes the France international is the ideal choice to partner club captain Maguire at the back. Kounde has been impressive for Julen Lopetegui ever since the start of the current campaign.

The 22-year-old's impact could be comprehended from the fact that Lopetegui's men now sit fourth in the LaLiga standings, only behind Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Frenchman's recent run of form has seen interest from other European giants including Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho negotiations might resume in summer of 2021

Jules Kounde value: Man United might shell out £60 million

At Manchester United Maguire is the preferred centre-back choice with Victor Lindelof pairing up beside him. Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe have bagged minutes courtesy of Solskjaer's rotation but the club is keen on a young defender to establish himself alongside the England international.

The Norwegian tactician might be provided with a decent capital to spend on new signings with several players, including the likes of Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Sergio Romero set to depart next summer. The report claims that the Old Trafford outfit will have to shell out £60 million for the French defender.

Also Read | Man United criticised for "Parking the Bus" after stalemate against Arsenal

Premier League transfers: Man United still keen on signing Sancho

Apart from Jules Kounde, Man United are also keen on signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund next summer. Their pursuit of the England international hit a roadblock last summer after several rounds of talks failed to garner any progress in the deal with the player continuing for a season more at the Signal Iduna Park.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes promises not to rest until he helps Manchester United break THIS streak

Image courtesy: Jules Kounde Instagram