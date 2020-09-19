Serie A Matchday 1 Fixtures, Schedule, How To Watch Seria A In India And Complete Preview

The 2020-21 Seria A season is set to begin on Saturday, September 19, with seven Serie A fixtures to take place over the new few days. The Fiorentina vs Torino clash will be the first match of the Serie A schedule. The Seria A fixtures will begin from September 19, 2020, and will continue till May 23, 2021. Here's a look at the Serie A fixtures for Matchday 1, the Serie A schedule and all you need to know about the 2020-21 campaign.

Seria A schedule: Matchday 1 preview

As has been the case in recent times, Juventus will be the side to beat this season. With Andrea Pirlo at the helm, Juventus will be looking to win their record-extending 10th consecutive Serie A title. However, Juventus won the Serie A title by just a single point last season, hinting that the club’s rivals are getting closer when it comes to competing for the top spot.

Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan will be expected to be the closest title challengers to Juventus once again. The race for the Champions League spots amongst the Serie A clubs is set to be interesting as well, with Atalanta, Lazio, Roma, AC Milan and Napoli all in the mix. Teams like AC Milan and Atalanta will be looking to continue their form from right where they left off last season in the first round of Serie A fixtures, while Lazio will be looking to put their post lockdown form behind them and start afresh when it comes to the Serie A schedule.

It will also be interesting to see how Andrea Pirlo and the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo cope with the new challenges, with this being the coach’s first major appointment in management. The first matchday of the Serie A schedule will also likely see the return of fans to stadiums in some capacity. While speaking to the press on Friday, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed that up to 1,000 fans can be allowed to attend open-air sports events in Italy.

Serie A live in India details: How to watch Serie A in India?

Fans in India will be able to watch the telecast of Seria A live in India on the Sony Sports Network. For fans looking to stream Seria A fixtures online, they can do so by logging onto the Sony LIV app. Live scores for the Serie A fixtures will also be available on the team’s social media handles.

Seria A fixtures: Matchday 1

Here’s a list of Matchday 1 fixtures according to the Serie A schedule along with the complete list of Seria A fixtures for the season (all timings in IST).

Ecco tutte le gare della prima giornata del Campionato Primavera 1 TIM. #scopriamotalenti #PrimaveraTIM pic.twitter.com/T0SUrx0egC — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) September 18, 2020

Fiorentina vs Torino – September 19, 9:30 pm

Verona vs Roma- September 20, 12: 15 am

Parma vs Napoli - September 20, 4:00 pm

Genoa vs Crotone – September 20, 6:30 pm

Sassuolo vs Cagliari – September 20, 9:30 pm

Juventus vs Sampdoria- September 21, 12:15 am

Milan vs Bologna- September 22, 12:15 am

Benevento vs Inter- September 30, 9:30 pm

Udinese vs Spezia- September 30, 9:30 pm

Lazio vs Atalanta- September 1, 12:15 am

Image Credits: AC Milan Instagram, Juventus Instagram