Radja Nainggolan's Wife Defeats Cancer, A Year After He Moved To Cagliari To Support Her

Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan's year of turmoil has finally ended after his wife Claudia Nainggolan defeated cancer. The Belgian international's wife had been diagnosed with the deadly disease last year, which in turn influenced the 32-year-old's decision to move to Cagliari on loan. Radja Nainggolan is back with Inter Milan before the start of the new Serie A season but is likely to move on after finding himself out of favour under Antonio Conte.

Claudia Nainggolan cancer: Radja Nainggolan's wife defeats cancer

Radja Nainggolan's wife announced on Instagram that she had succeeded in her battle against cancer. Claudia Nainggolan's cancer was announced by her on her Instagram account last year as she began her chemotherapy sessions. Radja Nainggolan joined former club Cagliari on loan, to spend more time with his wife, who is settled in Sardina, Italy. Speaking on Claudia Nainggolan cancer, the Belgian international had earlier this year mentioned that he was fearful of passing coronavirus to her during her condition. The COVID-19 outbreak hit Italy in March and it was one of the worst-hit countries across the globe. The former AS Roma star had mentioned that his wife had avoided hospitals amidst the pandemic and revealed that he was taking extra precautions to stay safe.

Last season, Radja Nainggolan joined Cagliari on loan so that he could be closer to his wife who had cancer.



Yesterday his wife won her battle with cancer.



Truly heartwarming story. ⚽️❤️👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/d54Epudxcw — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) September 17, 2020

Radja Nainggolan Cagliari: Belgian international linked with a move to PSG

After the end of the Radja Nainggolan Cagilari loan spell, the former Roma star has returned to Inter Milan ahead of the new Serie A season. The Nerazzurri boast a truckload of midfield options and the Belgian international finds himself out of favour under manager Antonio Conte. Reports have linked Radja Nainggolan with a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, with the Champions League finalists keen on adding options in their midfield. Along with the Belgian international, it is reported that Tuchel is eyeing a swoop for Milan Skriniar, with Koulibaly also on their radar. The Radja Nainggolan transfer will cost the Ligue 1 winners around €15 million, a loan with an option to buy also available. Inter Milan would prefer to get his wages off their books, as they aim to challenge for the Scudetto when the league resumes this weekend. Nainggolan made 29 appearances across all competitions for Cagliari, scoring six goals.

(Image Courtesy: Claudia Lai Instagram)