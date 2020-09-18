Jadon Sancho transfer alternative? Man United eye Messi-like Amad Traore from Atalanta

Manchester United have been linked with Atalanta teenager Amad Traore as they keep a close eye on alternatives incase the Jadon Sancho transfer doesn’t go through. The player is considered to be ‘Messi-like’ by Italian newspapers and will be a cheaper alternative for the Dortmund winger.

The Red Devils are clearly in the market for a winger with Jadon Sancho their top priority. Dortmund had a very high valuation for their star player and Manchester United have been very reluctant to pay a hefty price. However, as per recent developments, it is understood that the last obstacle left in the Jadon Sancho transfer, the transfer fee, the deal has moved inches closer are terms are being agreed between the two clubs.

However, there is no certainty to this deal and Manchester United will explore the market for other options available in case they aren’t able to reach an end with the Jadon Sancho transfer. Reports suggest that the decision-making board has found an alternative in the likes of Ivory-costa born Amad Traore, an 18-year-old who made his breakthrough last season with Atlanta BC and their youth squad in the Serie A and the Primavera 1 division.

Manchester United have time till October 5 to finalise any deal before the transfer window shuts. They will hope that a deal for Jadon Sancho happens, and in any case, will be ready to make a move for Atalanta youth side forward Amad Traore. Traore became the youngest player, at 17 years and 109 days old, to score on his Serie A debut and reports in Italy state that the player despite having hardly played in the Serie A is valued high and will not come cheap.

Recently on an Instagram live session, Papu Gomez the teammate of Amad Traore likened the player to Lionel Messi and said his playing style is quite similar and said that many times he has beaten the first team defenders and is hard to stop.

Image: Atalanta BC Twitter