Setien Admits Difficult To Play Griezmann Without Destabilising Barcelona Post Atleti Draw

Lionel Messi's Barcelona slipped up once again in their quest to clinch LaLiga after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Atletico Madrid. This was Barcelona's second conservative draw, and the third since the resumption of LaLiga post the coronavirus lockdown. Barcelona's previous summer's big-money signing Antoine Griezmann was introduced into the game only in the 90th minute, casting doubts over his future. Now, manager Quique Setien has spoken on the issue with the French superstar.

Impossible to play Griezmann without destabilising team: Setien

Setien decided to start the trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Riqui Puig, with Griezmann languishing on the bench against his former club Atletico Madrid. The €120 million ($135 million) signing was introduced only in the final minute of the game, with Setien admitting that it is 'impossible' to play Griezmann without destabilising the Barcelona lineup.

Setien said that he was well aware that Griezmann would be upset about the lack of game time against his former club. The manager said he felt bad for the 2018 World Cup winner but added that he feels Griezmann would understand the tactical aspects, addressing him as a great person professionally.

Messi fails to nullify Real Madrid LaLiga lead

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid clash was marred by several controversies, coupled with three penalties and an own goal. While Diego Costa's own goal and Lionel Messi's penalty made it 2 goals for Barcelona, Saul Niguez scored twice from the spot to salvage a draw at Camp Nou. This was Messi's 700th professional goal, although he could not help his side overtake the Real Madrid LaLiga lead.

There were reports suggesting that Setien might be sacked if Barcelona lost any further points against Atletico Madrid. The manager, however, asserted that he felt no threat to his job at the moment, but went on to concede that losing points in every game will push them away from LaLiga glory.

Messi and Setien not on good terms

After the draw against Celta Vigo, reports surfaced claiming that Messi and Setien were involved in an altercation during training, with some players questioning the former Real Betis manager's tactics. It was reported that Messi and Setien are not on good terms, with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner having demanded the appointment of club legend Xavi as the new manager.

Image courtesy: AP, FCBarcelona.com