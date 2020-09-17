Lionel Messi Scores A STUNNER From Outside The Box During Barcelona's Friendly Vs Girona

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi's magic was on display against Girona following days of uncertainty and conflict, much to the amazement of the Blaugrana. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who was on the verge of leaving the Camp Nou after nearly two decades, made his mark in the pre-season friendly under the watchful eye of Ronald Koeman.

Lionel Messi's outrageous goal in Barcelona friendly

Despite turning up late for Barcelona training amid uncertainty over his future at the club, Lionel Messi had an instant impact against Girona. The 33-year-old Argentine icon produced an inch-perfect pass to Francisco Trincao that resulted in the opener from Philippe Coutinho for the Catalan giants. Lionel Messi went on to end the first half on a high as he scored an outrageous goal to double the lead.

The four-time Champions League winner received the ball outside the box and produced a splendid turn to strike it past Neto. Interestingly, the goal has raised doubts on whether the Argentine captain possesses a weak foot too. Lionel Messi went on to double his tally six minutes into the second half from a deflected shot. He was ultimately subbed off at the half-hour mark.

Koeman speaks on Messi before Barcelona friendly

There were reports of a conflict between the club legend and the new manager. However, Koeman claims otherwise. In an interaction with Fox Sports before the Barcelona friendly, the former Dutch national team manager insisted that the main conflict involved Lionel Messi and Barcelona. He went on to state that he has spoken to Messi and the two will continue working together.

With the appointment of Ronald Koeman, mass arrivals were expected in an attempt to rebuild the squad. That, however, doesn't seem close to happening at the moment. The manager insists that he has been working ahead of the season keeping in mind the current squad at his disposal.

LaLiga fixtures week 1: Barcelona to play Villarreal

Memphis kost Barcelona 30 miljoen euro | Voetbal | https://t.co/ENn92q9lkf @ol ⁦@Le_Progres⁩ Le président du Barça m’a indiqué dès dimanche que le Barça souffrait beaucoup d la crise du Covid et n’avait pas de possibilité de faire une offre.#memphis https://t.co/R1eGdE276j — Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) September 15, 2020

Lyon striker Memphis Depay has emerged as the priority target for the Camp Nou outfit. However, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, via a tweet, has claimed that Barcelona lack the financial resources to sign the striker. Meanwhile, the LaLiga fixtures for week 1 will see Barcelona clash against Villarreal on September 27.

Image courtesy: AP