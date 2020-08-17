Victor Lindelof Hurls Expletives At Bruno Fernandes In HEATED Argument After Sevilla Goal

A 78th-minute winner by Luuk de Jong helped Sevilla seal their place in the Europa League final at the expense of Manchester United on Sunday. Despite dominating the game for most periods, the Red Devils could not put their chances to bed before De Jong sneaked into the box to score the decisive goal. While the goal ended Man United's hopes of silverware this season, it also saw Victor Lindelof and Bruno Fernandes embroiled in a heated exchange.

Sevilla vs Man United: Victor Lindelof and Bruno Fernandes clash after Luuk de Jong scores winner

Manchester United were visibly frustrated in the second half and Luuk de Jong's goal meant that tempers flared on the pitch. The Sevilla striker sneaked in to score the clincher that booked Sevilla's place in the Europa League final. Questions were raised on Man United's defending as Aaron Wan-Bissaka stopped tracking De Jong, while Lindelof failed to stop Jesus Navas, who delivered the game-winning assist.

Victor Lindelof to Bruno Fernandes: 'F*ck you, son of a b*tch'. #MUFC



pic.twitter.com/xfAtCW1DvA — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 16, 2020

Robbie Savage, on commentary duty for BT Sport, said that the Swedish centre-back had to open himself up as he had no one to mark. Victor Lindelof and Bruno Fernandes were both upset and were involved in a war of words which was caught by the cameras. Allegedly, Victor Lindelof said "vai tomar no cu filho da puta" which translates to ‘go f*** yourself, son of a b****'. Speaking on the Victor Lindelof and Bruno Fernandes incident in his post-match press conference, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he wanted his players to hold each other accountable and the argument was just frustration boiling over.

Sevilla vs Man United Europa League highlights: Red Devils lose third semi-final this season

After having tasted defeats in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City and the FA Cup semi-final vs Chelsea, the Red Devils hoped to add a piece of silverware to their cabinet when they made the trip to Germany for the Europa League knockouts. Bruno Fernandes scored another in a litany of penalties this season in the first 10 minutes of the Sevilla vs Man United clash to put his side in front. However, Sevilla soon equalised through former Liverpool man Suso, who executed a neat move four minutes from the half-hour mark.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side dominated the proceedings, but couldn't take the lead thanks to Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou's heroics. Man United were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal as Sevilla took the lead with 12 minutes left to play with Luuk de Jong scoring which turned out to be the winner on Sunday night. The defeat meant that Manchester United have gone three consecutive seasons without a trophy, and despite all the progress this season, changes are in order for the Red Devils. They also became the first side to get knocked out of the FA Cup semis, Carabao Cup semis and Europa League semis in the same season.

