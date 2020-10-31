Sheffield United Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Manchester City visit Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United as they look to get back to winnings ways in the Premier League this weekend. The Sheffield United vs Man City live stream will begin on Saturday, October 31 at 6:00 pm IST. Here is the Sheffield United vs Man City live stream information, Sheffield United vs Man City team news and our Sheffield United vs Man City prediction.

Also Read: Chelsea’s Reece James Donates £10k To Feed Hungry People In London, Promises £100k More

Sheffield United vs Man City preview

After impressing the top flight last season, Chris Wilder’s Blades have been blunted in their second season in the Premier League. Sheffield United are still searching for their first victory this season and find themselves in 19th place in the Premier League standings with just one point from six games. They showed signs of revival despite losing to Liverpool last weekend, with a second-half Diogo Jota goal handing Sheffield a 2-1 defeat.

Also Read: Pep Guardiola Lucky To Not Have Been SACKED By Man City, Slams Didi Hamann

Manchester City, on the other hand, have problems of their own. Pep Guardiola has made his worst ever start as Man City boss, with the Cityzens on a three-game winless run in the league. Manchester City come into this game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against West Ham last weekend. The club, however, defeated Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League earlier in the week. Man City are currently placed 13th in the Premier League standings with just eight points from five games.

Sheffield United vs Man City team news: Injury update

Sheffield United: John Fleck and Lys Mousset will miss the game against Man City with the duo a month away from fitness. Star midfielder John Lundstram may be dropped as well after Wilder revealed the player has refused to sign a new contract. Jack O’Connell and Simon Moore are unavailable for the game as well.

Also Read: Man City Have Two Of The Top 10 Most Valuable Players By Market Value In World Football

Man City: Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy, Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho all miss out, while Nathan Ake is doubtful for the game. Ferran Torres is likely to drop to the bench despite impressing in the midweek win over Marseille.

The last time out against the Blades, we simply got the job done 💪



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/Ps1T6LIkFG — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 30, 2020

Sheffield United vs Man City team news: Probable playing 11

Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Stevens; Baldock, Norwood, Ampadu, Berge, Osborn; Brewster, McBurnie

Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Stevens; Baldock, Norwood, Ampadu, Berge, Osborn; Brewster, McBurnie Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Sterling, Mahrez

How to watch Sheffield United vs Man City live in India?

The live telecast of the Sheffield United vs Man City game will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD in India. The Sheffield United vs Man City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can also check out the social media accounts of the respective teams for real-time updates.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe Compliments Man City Star Bernardo Silva, Fans Speculate Transfer

Sheffield United vs Man City prediction

According to our Sheffield United vs Man City prediction, the game will end in a win for Man City.

Image Credits: Sheffield United Instagram, Man City Instagram