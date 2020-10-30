Kylian Mbappe Compliments Man City Star Bernardo Silva, Fans Speculate Transfer

Ever since his rise at Monaco, Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to several top clubs, including Real Madrid and Liverpool. The France international has added another club to the list of his possible destinations after he heaped praise on Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this week, with fans now speculating if a move to the Etihad is possible next summer.

Bernardo Silva says he'd sign Kylian Mbappe for Man City

Mbappe and Silva played together at Monaco, winning the Ligue 1 title in the 2016-17 season. The Portuguese midfielder is said to enjoy a great bond with Mbappe, which was seemingly visible in his recent media interaction. Silva, during an interview with L'Equipe, was quizzed if Mbappe could join Man City.

Silva claimed that Mbappe was already a great player at Monaco, besides being a great friend. Silva said he would definitely sign the 2018 World Cup winner if he possessed the power to sanction transfers at the Etihad. Now, Mbappe has sparked further speculation after his recent social media activity.

Mbappe future move to Man City a possibility?

Mbappe posted a comment on one of Silva's posts. He wrote: "You're beautiful my cousin." Man City fans now believe Silva's friendship with the 21-year-old could play a key role in ensuring any future move to the Etihad. Moreover, Man City have been missing some lethal attacking options after an injury to Sergio Aguero, which was followed by another to Gabriel Jesus.

Aguero's contract with the Etihad-based outfit expires at the end of the current season. There are no talks of any contract extension as yet, with the Argentina international set to leave as a free agent next summer as things stand. Mbappe's Man City rumours thus gain credence, courtesy of the fact that the club possesses the financial muscle to make a move for arguably the most coveted 21-year-old in world football.

Fans speculate Mbappe's transfer to Man City

Mbappe transfer value estimated at €200m

Since his move to PSG, the Frenchman has netted 96 goals in 130 appearances. His performances have led to his crowning as the most valuable football star in the world, according to KPMG Football Benchmark. The Mbappe transfer value has been estimated at €200 million. His contract with the Parc des Princes outfit ends in 2022 and he has refused to extend his stay so far.

