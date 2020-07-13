Sheikh Mansour Net Worth, City Football Group Value And All About Man City Owners

The Man City CAS verdict has been the talk of the town on social media following the Premier League club's successful appeal against a two-year Champions League ban. Amid the Man City CAS verdict, fans on social media have asked a number of questions about the Man City owner. "What is Sheikh Mansour net worth?", "Is Sheikh Mansour the sole Man City owner?" and "Does Sheikh Mansour own City Football Group?" were some of the queries trending online.

Man City owner net worth: Sheikh Mansour net worth

Since August 4, 2008, Sheikh Mansour has been the owner of Man City. Sheikh Mansour is widely regarded as one of football's wealthiest owners. According to reports from Celebrity net worth, the Sheikh Mansour net worth is an estimated $30 billion. The Sheikh Mansour net worth is boosted by the 49-year-old's stakes in business ventures, including Virgin Galactic and Sky News Arabia. The Man City owner net worth is also amplified by Sheikh Mansour's ownership of the City Football Group. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, one of Sheikh Mansour's trusted allies, was appointed as Manchester City chairman in September 2008.

Sheikh Mansour net worth: City Football Group ownership

Sheikh Mansour is the owner of City Football Group, a company that administers football clubs association under the ownership of the Abu Dhabi United Group. The City Football Group was founded in 2014 and the company's flagship club is Man City. Although Man City is still majorly owned by Mansour, in 2015, a 13.79 percent stake purchase was made by the CITIC Group. The City Football Group also own stakes in clubs in the USA, Australia, India, Japan, Spain, Uruguay, China and Belgium.

Sheikh Mansour net worth: Clubs owned by City Football Group

The City Football Group has a 100 percent stake in Manchester City, Melbourne City FC and Montevideo City Torque. The company has an 80 percent ownership in MLS side New York City FC and 65 percent ownership of Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC. The Sheikh Mansour net worth is also boosted by CFG's ownership in Belgian club Lommel SK, Spanish side Girona, Chinese club Sichuan Jiuniu F.C and Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos. According to reports from Daily Mail, the CFG is planning to add Ligue 2 Side AS Nancy to their portfolio but that plan has been suspended as of now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image Credits - Mancity.com