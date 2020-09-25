SHG Vs BEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Game Preview

Table-toppers Shanghai SIPG will take on second-placed Beijing Sinobo Guoan in a Group B encounter at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 5:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our SHG vs BEI Dream11 prediction and SHG vs BEI Dream11 team.

SHG vs BEI Live: SHG vs BEI Dream11 prediction and preview

Shanghai SIPG can confirm the top spot in Group B by ensuring a draw or a win post Friday's encounter. The table-toppers have won nine matches, drawn two and lost one match. The match is a contest between the best defensive team vs the best team in front of goal. Based on current form, our SHG vs BEI Dream11 prediction is that the match will end in a draw yet be a joy to watch.

On the other hand, Beijing Guoan are unbeaten in six games and have been in superb touch. So far, they have played 12 matches, in which they have won seven matches, drawn four matches and lost one match.

SHG vs BEI Dream11 prediction: Shanghai SIPG vs Beijing Sinobo Guoan Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on 18 occasions with Shanghai SIPG emerging victorious on nine occasions while Beijing Sinobo Guoan have won six, while three encounters have ended in a draw. The last time the two sides met, Shanghai SIPG beat Beijing Sinobo Guoan 2-1.

SHG vs BEI Live: SHG vs BEI Dream11 team, top picks

SHG vs BEI live - Shanghai SIPG probable playing 11

Y Jungling, Fu Huan, Wei Zhen, Shi Ke, Wang Shenchao, Oscar, Aaron Mooy, Yang Shiyuan, Marko Arnautović, Hulk, Wenjun Lü

SHG vs BEI live - Beijing Sinobo Guoan probable playing 11

H sen, Taiyan Jin, Yu Yang, Kim Min-jae, Wang Gang,Renato Augusto, Chi Zhongguo, Jonathan Viera, Zhang Xizhe, Cédric Bakambu, Alan Carvalho

SHG vs BEI Dream11 prediction: SHG vs BEI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Y Jungling

Defenders - Kim Min-jae, Wang Gang, Shi Ke, Wang Shenchao

Midfielders - Oscar (VC), Aaron Mooy, Renato Augusto, Jonathan Viera

Forwards - Marko Arnautović, Hulk (C)

Note: The above SHG vs BEI Dream11 prediction, SHG vs BEI Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHG vs BEI Dream11 team and SHG vs BEI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Oscar Twitter