SHIJ Vs CHQ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Game Preview

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright will face Chongqing Lifan at Suzhou City Sports Centre in a Group B Chinese Super League clash on Friday, September 25, 5:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our SHIJ vs CHQ Dream11 prediction, SHIJ vs CHQ Dream11 team and probable SHIJ vs CHQ playing 11.

SHIJ vs CHQ Live: SHIJ vs CHQ Dream11 prediction and preview

Third-placed Chongqing Dangdai Lifan and fifth-placed Shijiazhuang Ever Bright take on each other in an interesting clash. Both teams are only separated by one point and both teams will look to finish in the top half of the table. Both teams know the importance of this match and that they need to win the game.

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan have won four in a row now and will look to go all out and pick three points. This fixture will be an engaging one, a fixture which either side know they can’t afford to lose at any cost. Based on current form, our SHIJ vs CHQ Dream11 prediction is that no matter who wins, the fans have an engaging game of football coming up on Friday.

SHIJ vs CHQ Dream11 prediction: Hijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Chongqing Dangdai Lifan Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 11 times prior to today's clash. Chongqing Lifan have won seven of them while Shijiazhuang Ever Bright have won twice and the remaining two encounters were played in a draw. The last time the two sides met, Chongqing Lifan won 1-0.

SHIJ vs CHQ Dream11 prediction: Probable SHIJ vs CHQ playing 11

Hijiazhuang Ever Bright probable XI - Shao Puliang, Liao Chengjian, Stoppila Sunzu, Cao Xuan, Zheng Zhiyun, Piao Shihao, Romulo, Wang Peng, Zhong Jiyu, Matheus, Oscar Maritu

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan probable XI - Deng Xiaofei, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Yuan Mincheng, Luo Hao, Liu Huan, Adrian Mierzejewski, Huang Xiyang, Chen Jie, Fernandinho, Feng Jing, Alan Kardec

SHIJ vs CHQ Live: SHIJ vs CHQ Dream11 team, top picks

SHIJ vs CHQ live - Hijiazhuang Ever Bright top picks

Oscarr Maritu

Matheus

SHIJ vs CHQ live - Chongqing Dangdai Lifan top picks

Alan Kardec

Deng Xiaofei

SHIJ vs CHQ Dream11 prediction: SHIJ vs CHQ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Deng Ziaofei

Defenders - Stoppila Sunzu,Yuan Mincheng, Zheng Zhiyun and Liao Chengjian

Midfielders - Adrian Mierzejewski, Fernandinho, Romulo (VC)

Forwards - Alan Kardec (C), Oscar Tatty-Maritu, Matheus

Note: The above SHIJ vs CHQ Dream11 prediction, SHIJ vs CHQ Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHIJ vs CHQ Dream11 team and SHIJ vs CHQ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Twitter