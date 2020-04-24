SMO Vs DIN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Belarusian Premier League Live Info

FC Smolevichi will face Dinamo Minsk at Ozyorny Stadium in their next Belarus Premier League game. FC Smolevichi are on the 15th spot on the points table with just three points to their name. They have failed to win a single game in the competition so far (Draws 3, Loss 2). FC Smolevichi played Belshina Bobruisk in their last Belarus Premier League clash, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

As for Dinamo Minsk, they are placed 12th on the points table with six points to their name. Dinamo Minsk have managed to win two games out of the five games played (Losses 3). Dinamo Minsk faced Neman Grodno in their last league match, which they ended up winning 2-0.

The SMO vs DIN Dream11 game is scheduled for Friday, April 24, 8:30 pm IST at Ozyorny Stadium. Here is the SMO vs DIN Dream11 prediction, SMO vs DIN Dream11 top picks and SMO vs DIN Dream11 top picks.

SMO vs DIN Dream11 team

SMO vs DIN Dream11 Top Picks

Karlo Brucic (Captain) Dominik Dinga (Vice-captain) Ilya Rashchenya Aleksey Butarevich

SMO vs DIN Dream11 Team: FC Smolevichi

Artem Gomelko, Aleksandr Filtsov, Nikita Lazovskiy, Mutalip Alibekov, Ilya Rashchenya, Eduard Zhevnerov, Arseni Bondarenko, Terentiy Lutsevich, Ivan Vasilenok, Anatoli Makarov, Alexander Dzhigero, Konstantin Kotov, Aleksey Butarevich, Dmitri Schegrikovich, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Aleksey Vakulich, Pavel Sadovskiy, Sergey Rusak, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Jean Morel Poe, Evgeni Barsukov, Ivan Veras, Aleksey Turik

SMO vs DIN Dream11 Team: Dinamo Minsk:

Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeychik, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Evgeni Shikavka, Marko Pavlovski, Dmytro Bilonog, Nikita Demchenko, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Edgar Olekhnovich, Dominik Dinga, Karlo Brucic, Artem Sukhotsky, Alexei Rios, Maksim Shvetsov, Miha Goropevsek, Igor Shitov, Mikhail Kozlov, Aleksandr Chizh, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok

SMO vs DIN Dream11 prediction

Our SMO vs DIN Dream11 prediction is that Dinamo Minsk will win the game.

Note: The SMO vs DIN Dream11 prediction, SMO vs DIN Dream11 top picks, and SMO vs DIN Dream11 team are based on our own analysis. The SMO vs DIN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.