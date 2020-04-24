Smolevichi Vs Dinamo Minsk Live Streaming, Team News, Belarusian Premier League Live

Smolevichi will play against Dinamo Minsk on Matchday Six of the Belarusian Premier League. The Belarusian Premier League live match will be played on Friday. Here's a look at the Smolevichi vs Dinamo Minsk live streaming details, Smolevichi vs Dinamo Minsk preview and Smolevichi vs Dinamo Minsk squad details.

Smolevichi vs Dinamo Minsk live streaming details

There will be no Smolevichi vs Dinamo Minsk live streaming in India. However, other details for the Smolevichi vs Dinamo Minsk live streaming are as follows:

Venue: Ozyorny Stadium, Smolevichi

Date: April 24, 2020

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Smolevichi vs Dinamo Minsk Live streaming: Belarusian Premier League live preview

«Belarusbank Premier League» Matchday 6 Preview

ABFF-TV outline the three top fixtures of «Belarus Premier League» Matchday 6https://t.co/XbgSW8rWfz — ABFF | Belarus Premier league, Belarusian cup (@BelFootFeder) April 23, 2020

Dinamo Minsk have endured a difficult campaign in the league this season. They are placed 12th on the league points table, having won twice, while losing three games. Smolevichi are placed 15th on the Belarusian Premier League live points table and are yet to win a single game. They have lost twice while managing three draws.

Smolevichi vs Dinamo Minsk: Last five matches

Dinamo Minsk: LLWLW

Smolevichi: DLLDD

Smolevichi Vs Dinamo Minsk Live streaming: Smolevichi vs Dinamo Squad details

Dinamo Minsk: Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeichik, Jun-Young Kim, Dmytro Bilonog, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Yevgeni Shikavka, Edgar Olekhnovich, Marko Pavlovski, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Nikita Demchenko, Vladislav Lyakh, Artem Sukhotsky, Manksim Shvetsov, Mikhail Kozlov, Karlo Brucic, Miha Goropevsek, Domini Dinga, Alexei Rios, Alexandr Chizh, Igor Shitov, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok, Denis Shpalovsky.

FC Smolevichi: Aleksey Turik, Yevgeni Barsukov, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Ivan Veras, Konstantin Kotov, Aleksey Butarevich, Alexander Dzhigero, Andrei Alshanik, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Dmitri Schegrikovich, Anatoli Makarov, Pavel Sadovski, Aleksey Vakulich, Pavel Sadovskiy, Stepan Makarov, Terentiy Lutsevich, Mutalip Alibekov, Eduard Zhevnerov, Ilya Rashchenya, Ivan Vasilenok, Aleksandr Filtsov, Artem Gomelko, Nikita Lazovskiy, Matvey Kazharnovic.

