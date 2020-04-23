Premier League Clubs That Could Qualify For The Champions League Based On 'sporting Merit'

The UEFA executive committee meeting on Thursday determined that qualification in next season's Champions League will only be on sporting merit hinting at a points-per-game metric. Earlier reports suggested UEFA could use the club coefficients for Champions League qualification next season, however, recent reports suggest UEFA is considering the current season as the deciding factor for qualification. Here's a look at how the new UEFA sporting merit rule could impact Premier League clubs and who qualifies for the Champions League next season from England after the UEFA sporting merit rule is put in place.

Coronavirus pandemic: Which Premier League teams will qualify for the Champions League?

Premier League leaders Liverpool and the rest of the top four including Manchester City, Leicester City, and Chelsea will qualify for the Champions League. Manchester United and Sheffield United will take the Europa League slots. Wolves will finish seventh in the Premier League table and could qualify for the Europa League if the FA Cup is cancelled. Arsenal will leapfrog Tottenham in the Premier League table and it would be the first time the Gunners finish above their North London rivals in four years. However, both North London clubs would fail to qualify for European competition next season.

If Premier League decided by points per game

* Sheff Utd would go from 7th to 6th, leapfrogging Wolves

* Arsenal would go from 9th to 8th, finishing above Spurs for first time in four years

Otherwise unchanged

* Liverpool 1st

* Bournemouth, Norwich, Villa still in relegation zone https://t.co/Po2VYGKKsZ — Oliver Kay (@OliverKay) April 23, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: How will Manchester City's ban affect Premier League qualification?

Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League table and will qualify for the Champions League next season if their appeal is accepted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). However, if Man City are banned from taking part in next season's Champions League, arch-rivals Manchester United will qualify for the competition courtesy of being fifth in the Premier League table. Wolves will qualify for the Europa League irrespective of the outcome of the FA Cup. If the FA Cup is cancelled and Manchester City are banned by UEFA, Arsenal will qualify for the Europa League as per the current standings.

