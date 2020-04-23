Shikhar Dhawan Plays 'Quarantine Premier League' With Son Zoravar At Home; Watch Video

If normal circumstances persisted at present, Shikhar Dhawan would be travelling around with the Delhi Capitals on the team's quest for its first-ever IPL trophy. But the circumstances today are far from normal as the coronavirus pandemic is tightening its grip on the country and the government has been hard at work in trying to curb the pandemic from spreading any further. The IPL has been suspended by the BCCI in light of ongoing events.

Shikar Dhawan plays his own IPL with son Zoravar

Shikhar Dhawan's exploits with the bat are highly regarded but the southpaw also gains a lot of attention for his adorable posts with son Zoravar. On Wednesday, Shikhar Dhawan shared footage of how him and his son were making the most of their time during the India lockdown. The video showed Shikhar Dhawan and his son playing a game of cricket inside the house.

It also had a background commentary track, which tried to emulate a real game environment between Dhawan and his son. The match also included a hilarious stare shared between Dhawan and his son. Fans loved Dhawan's adorable post and even Dhawan's Team India teammate Krunal Pandya commented, "So cute". Here is the post.

IPL 2020 postponed due to India lockdown

The IPL was supposed to begin on March 29 but due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a lockdown had to be imposed as a precautionary measure. As a result, the IPL was suspended by the BCCI and the future of the tournament is highly unpredictable. Shikhar Dhawan was supposed to join the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2020 under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. New players who were joining the Delhi Capitals included Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, former RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and former KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin.

