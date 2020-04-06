Fedor Smolov Breaks Spain Lockdown To Attend Fiancee's 18th Birthday Bash In Russia

Fedor Smolov reportedly broke the lockdown rule set by LaLiga club Celta Vigo and flew to his homeland to spend time with his fiancee. To make matters even more interesting, Fedor Smolov fiancee, Maria Yumasheva is incidentally the granddaughter of the first Russian president, Boris Yeltsin.

Fedor Smolov on loan at Celta Vigo from Lokomotiv Moscow

The 30-year-old Russian forward joined the Spanish side on loan in January 2020. In three LaLiga appearances so far, Fedor Smolov has scored one goal which came against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Russian forward flew on a private jet back to his country to attend Maria Yumasheva's 18th birthday bash breaking the rules set by the Spanish government.

Fedor Smolov fiancee Maria Yumasheva birthday bash

According to reports from Spanish publication AS, Fedor Smolov persistently requested permission from Celta Vigo to return to Russia for 'personal reasons' but the club denied the request due to the rules set by LaLiga. However, Fedor Smolov reported his movements to the club and vowed to return once his personal affairs were resolved. Fedor Smolov is set to be punished with a fine from the club upon his return from the forbidden trip.

a 30yo footballer breaking rules to travel across Europe to his fiance's 18th birthday party. my brain is fried. https://t.co/olryfmWhwg — Jonathan Fisher (@fishplums) April 6, 2020

Fedor Smolov becomes the second player from Celta Vigo to break the coronavirus lockdown rules. Pione Sisto was initially the first Celta Vigo player to breach the travel ban laws set by the Spanish authorities. The 25-year-old drove to his homeland Denmark last week and was heavily criticized for breaking the strict rules.

Fedor Smolov fiancee is Boris Yeltsin's grandaughter

Boris Yeltsin was the first President of Russia serving from 1991 till 1999 and incidentally his granddaughter Maria Yumasheva is Fedor Smolov fiancee. Boris Yeltsin died of heart failure in 2007 and was 76 years old at the time. Boris Yeltsin's granddaughter Maria Yumasheva, 18 years of age, became Fedor Smolov fiancee when the pair got engaged earlier in January this year.

