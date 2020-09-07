The annual Soccer Aid charity match between England XI and World XI raised a record total of £11,552,577 on Sunday, September. The thrilling encounter between England and World XI went to penalties as World XI beat England to defend the title. It was also a homecoming of sorts for Patrice Evra, Mikael Silvestre and Wes Brown, who all played a part in Man United's dominance of the Premier League.

Soccer Aid 2020: England lose penalty shootout vs World XI as Chunkz and Lee Mack miss

Lee Mack and Chunkz missed crucial penalties from the spot in the shootout that saw the World XI win for the second year on the trot. The first half ended in a hard-fought 0-0 but early in the second half, Robbie Keane began the scoring, beating England 'keeper Alfie Allen, who starred in the popular show, Game of Thrones. England were quick to score the equaliser. Young Filly, the YouTube star, received a good pass from songwriter Jonny Bay and put it past Ore Oduba, the radio presenter who was in goal for World XI.

The match then went into penalties with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. Comedian Lee Mack and YouTube star Chunkz missed penalties ensuring a trophy for World XI. Soccer Aid 2020 kicked off at an empty Old Trafford with both teams taking a knee prior to kickoff. The game had interesting moments but nothing was productive until the 54th minute when Robbie Keane broke the deadlock. A couple of minutes later, the England team scored as normal time of Soccer Aid 2020 ended in a draw.

For the second consecutive year, the Soccer Aid match went into penalties. DJ Locksmith missed one for World XI, giving England the advantage in the penalty shootout. Lee Mack’s penalty was later saved by the 'keeper restoring parity. Chunk ended up putting one over the bar, which gave World XI an advantage, one they took hold of to win the fixture.

Soccer Aid 2020 highlights

MISS!



Chunkz misses the crucial penalty



England 3-4 World XI



The Soccer Aid World XI have retained their title!#ITVFootball #SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/EAEimfsTih — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 6, 2020

Image credits: Manchester United Twitter