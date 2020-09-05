Dortmund Youngster Jude Bellingham Makes History After Scoring For England U21s In 6-0 Win

Having rebuffed the advances of Man United last month, former Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham became the most expensive 17-year-old in the history of the sport when he made the switch to Borussia Dortmund. The youngster's signing was hailed by many in Germany as another in the line of Dortmund's talented youth acquisitions. The 17-year-old once again made history this week as he made his England U21 debut against Kosovo in the European Championship qualifiers.

Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham makes history after scoring for England U21s

Jude Bellingham completed a move from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund this summer becoming the costliest transfer for a 17-year-old. He further took part in the England U21s game against Kosovo. Bellingham's England debut made him the youngest player to play for the England U21s. In addition to this, the Dortmund teenager had a goal to his name with an 85th-minute strike which made him the youngest goalscorer for the England U21s.

England U21s boss Aidy Boothroyd has backed the Dortmund star to flourish and while speaking to the media said that Jude Bellingham is one of the best young talents around. "There seems to be a debate that it’s too much for him playing at this level, but it’s certainly not. He’ll thrive in this environment and we’ll push him to be even better than what he is. I get the vibe that we might be stretching him a little bit too much. I’m all about stretching people – players and staff. If you want to get better then you’ve got to come into environments where you’re going to be stretched." Boothroyd continued by saying that they don't want to put too much pressure on him but want to see him grow and improve as a player. The Young Lions got back to international football with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Kosovo U21s.

Manchester United transfers: Bellingham blow, but Red Devils targeting Sancho

Man United were heavily linked with an interest in Jude Bellingham this summer. However, the 17-year-old was more than impressed by Dortmund's pitch and chose to make the switch to Germany instead. Having been dealt a transfer blow, Man United moved on, signing Ajax's Donny van de Beek. The Red Devils are also pursuing the Jadon Sancho transfer, a saga that has rumbled on for months.

Image courtesy: Jude Bellingham Instagram