Solskjaer Acknowledges Fans' Reactions After 2-0 Burnley Defeat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he understood the reaction by the club's supporters following a humiliating 2-0 defeat against Burnley at Old Trafford. Goals from Chris Wood in the 39th minute and Jay Rodriguez in the 56th minute marked Burnley's first win at Old Trafford in 58 years.

The disappointing and lacklustre display by the Red Devils prompted the club's fans to shout slogans against the Glazers and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. Burnley handed United their 8th defeat of the Premier League season.

It is important for the club to stick to its value

Responding to a question about how the club could convince its fans that United can turn around their current form, Solskjaer said at the end of such disappointing results one can lose track and that can result in the fans being unsure about the club's plan.

He said that it is important for the club to stick to its value, adding that there is no point feeling bad about what went wrong. Solskjaer said the team will go out with the same dedication and commitment in their next match and get ready for their 4th round FA Cup opponents.

Solskjaer said that they have had a busy schedule in the month of December, adding that the games have been stretched to quite an extent. He said that a few players played more than it was required, adding that the players mentally require a mid-season break more than they require it physically. The Norwegian said that the topmost priority should be to focus on their 4th round FA Cup match against Tranmere or Watford.

He said that United dominated Burnley in the game but failed to score a goal and that damaged their belief to score. Responding to a question about the chants against Ed Woodward and the Glazers, Solskjaer said that he is responsible for the poor results, adding that the club is looking to bolster their squad to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Injury problems mounting pressure on Solskjaer

Injury problems have kept on mounting for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United. While the Premier League side sold striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan without securing a replacement, they also loaned out Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez to the same club. Top-scorer Marcus Rashford’s injury further depletes an already thin Manchester United attack.

While the club still has Alexis Sanchez on their payroll, they cannot recall the former Arsenal star to ease their issues. Manchester United will not see Alexis Sanchez return to Old Trafford in the wake of Marcus Rashford’s huge injury setback. It is learnt that a recall clause was not counted in as part of the loan agreement between Inter Milan and Manchester United in August.

Alexis Sanchez won't be coming back to United this month #mufc https://t.co/Au83coWO4d — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 20, 2020

