Kevin De Bruyne Sets 'Assists' Record In Premier League As Man City Beat Sheffield United

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City defeated Sheffield United 1-0 in their recent Premier League clash on Matchday 24. Sergio Aguero scored for Pep Guardiola’s side after a good assist by midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. De Bruyne also registered new records to his credit in the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus missed a penalty for Manchester City

Manchester City played attacking football against Sheffield United in the first half. However, Pep Guardiola’s men failed to convert their chances. Gabriel Jesus missed an opportunity to score for the defending Premier League champions when he failed to convert from the penalty spot. Sheffield United were successful in containing City's stars and ended the first half goalless.

Kevin de Bruyne assisted Sergio Aguero's goal

Manchester City were determined to bag three points against Sheffield United. In the 73rd minute, City scored after Oliver McBurnie’s mistake in his own half. Kevin de Bruyne provided an inch-perfect pass to Sergio Aguero in the penalty box to hit it past goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Kevin de Bruyne is the only player with 15 assists in three seasons

With his assist, Kevin de Bruyne made further Premier League history. The Belgian has now become the player to provide equal to or more than 15 assists in three separate seasons. The player had registered 18 assists in the 2016-17 season, while his number tallied at 16 in 2017-18 season. De Bruyne has also netted seven times so far this campaign, which is just one short of his previous best (8) which he achieved two seasons ago.

Manchester City will next play against Fulham in FA Cup

The victory for Manchester City meant that Guardiola’s men have now bagged 51 points in 24 games. They now trail 13 points behind league leaders Liverpool. City will next play against Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

