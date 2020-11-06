Solskjaer Becoming Increasingly ‘withdrawn’ At Man United training Sessions: Reports

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly becoming increasingly ‘withdrawn’ as the pressure continues to build on the Norwegian. The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at Old Trafford last weekend and that was followed by another humiliating 2-1 loss against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday. United are currently languishing in 15th place on the Premier League table and face Carlo Ancelotti's Everton next at Goodison Park on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Extend Deadline To Cut Player Wages By One Week As Bankruptcy Looms: Report

Man United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feeling the pressure as poor results continue to pile up

Following impressive wins over RB Leipzig and PSG in the Champions League, many Man United fans believed that their team had finally turned a corner. However, the Red Devils suffered two shambolic defeats in a row this week to mount the pressure back on Ole Gunnar Solskajer. The poor displays and results have led to reports claiming that the Norwegian's days at Old Trafford are now numbered.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Craft 2022 Plan To Sign Dortmund Sensation Haaland To Replace Ageing Benzema

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Solskjaer and his coaching staff are beginning to behave like they are on the way out. It is believed that the Man United coach is now spending more time with his staff and analytical team rather than his players at Carrington. Sources close to Man United also claim that Solskjaer's demeanour has changed as well, as the United boss is becoming increasingly 'withdrawn'.

Solskjær is believed to have become more withdrawn at Carrington, spending more time than usual in Kieran McKenna and the analyst team's company. Mike Phelan is also said to have an 'air of resignation' about him #mulive [@ChrisWheelerDM] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 5, 2020

The report goes on to state that even Solskjaer's assistant coach, Mike Phelan, is acting with an ‘air of resignation’ as his job would certainly be in jeopardy should Solskjaer get the sack. Although Solskjaer will be in the dugout at Goodison Park this Saturday, several news outlets have linked Mauricio Pochettino to take up the job at United if and when the 47-year-old is dismissed.

Solskjaer will need his team to produce an impressive performance against Everton or his job will come under even more scrutiny. Defeat at Goodison Park could leave United just one point above the relegation zone going into the international break which could possibly be the end of the road for Solskjaer.

ALSO READ: Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola's Earnings To Be Revealed With New FIFA Regulations Next Year

Man United home form this season: One point from a possible 12 in the Premier League

Man United's home form this season has been dreadful, to say the least. The 20-time English champions have lost three games out of four in the league with their only point at Old Trafford coming in the 0-0 draw against Chelsea. Man United did, however, record an impressive 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the UCL towards the end of October.

ALSO READ: Juventus Director Talks Up Chances Of Re-signing Paul Pogba Amid Transfer Speculation

Image Credits - AP