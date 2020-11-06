Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola's Earnings To Be Revealed With New FIFA Regulations Next Year

Football transfers are an important aspect of the sport with agents playing a key role in negotiations. Of late, the footballing world has become habituated with the word 'super agents', or agents who manage the transfer activities of several global superstars, besides earning heftily, although no figure is made public. However, a new FIFA regulation, once enforced, is aimed at providing the whole picture of the amount of fees agents rake in during these negotiations.

New FIFA rules to regulate agents on the cards

FIFA deregulated agents in 2015, a move that was received badly in several quarters. Now, the football governing body is keen on making amends, with the third round of consultation on the new regulations underway. This will include character tests, commission caps, licensing system, aside from information of the amount that agents receive from transfer activities.

The new FIFA regulations will curb the conflict of interest, such as the clubs' or the national association’s officials owning major stakes in player agencies. Agents will be consulted by FIFA, all of whom will receive draft regulations. These suggestions will then be put forward for approval in the FIFA Council between March and June next year.

The background of agent fees

Agents deal with a player's transfer from one club to another, aside from playing an important role in negotiating with the relevant clubs during contract extension talks. While carrying out these duties, these agents earn a hefty amount, most of which are calculated as a percentage of the transfer amount.

Jorge Mendes net worth estimated at $100m

Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola are considered two of the best super agents in European football. Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the most important client for Mendes, who runs a Portuguese company responsible for the services to 122 players and managers, as per Forbes.

Mendes is one of the highest earners among the agents in Europe. A report by Celebrity Net Worth suggests the Portuguese negotiator has racked up a net worth estimated at $100 million. Mendes has reportedly negotiated $1.2 billion worth in contracts successfully and typically pockets $100 million per year at Gestifute, his company.

Raiola net worth stands at $50m

Mino Raiola is another super-agent who has been making headlines of late. The Italian super-agent's clientele includes the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, among others. Celebrity Net Worth pegs his net worth at $50 million. His ability to pull off critical transfers as well as contract extensions have earned him the 'super-agent' tag.

