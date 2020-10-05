Mourinho Pats Solskjaer’s Head After 6-1 Thrashing, Similar To Ole's Gesture Last Term

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho couldn't help but pat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his head after his Man United side suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat against the north London giants at Old Trafford on Sunday. The 'Special One' appeared to get his long-awaited revenge on the Norwegian, who famously patted his head after Spurs' 2-1 defeat against the Red Devils in December 2019. Mourinho's gesture on Sunday appeared to rub salt into the wounds of Man United and Solskjaer with fans on social media reacting to his subtle pat on the 47-year-old.

Man United vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho pats Solskjaer after humiliating 6-1 defeat

Man United got off to a flyer during their clash against Tottenham as Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the penalty spot less than two minutes into the game. However, Tanguy Ndombele brought the visitors level immediately before Son Heung-Min edged them in front following sloppy defensive errors from the hosts. It then went from bad to worse for Man United, who saw Anthony Martial sent off for slapping Erik Lamela as Son and Harry Kane added two more goals for Spurs before half-time.

It was the first time that Man United conceded four goals in the first half of a Premier League game. Serge Aurier and Kane then added two more in the second half. At the full-time whistle, Jose Mourinho couldn't help but pat his counterpart, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, patronisingly on the head.

Tottenham BEAT Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford! 😳 pic.twitter.com/F8By6SrJF6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2020

A number of fans noticed the pair of managers sharing a hug before Mourinho's tap on Solskjaer's head and recalled the time when the United boss did the same to Mourinho in December 2019. At the time, a brace from Marcus Rashford earned United a 2-1 win over Spurs and Solskjaer opted to pat Mourinho on the head following his team's defeat. However, with the tables turned, fans on social media were quick to point out the incident this weekend.

Ugly scenes at full-time at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pats Mourinho's head like he's a small dog pic.twitter.com/5i89Xnqas7 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) December 4, 2019

On Twitter, one fan wrote, "Mourinho never forgets," while another added, "You just knew Mourinho was going to tap Solskjaer on his head." Another user wrote, "Mourinho had that image of Ole patting him on the head burned into his skull for the last 10 months."

Premier League results on Matchday 4

Some shock Premier League results on Matchday 4 saw Leeds United draw 1-1 against Man City while Liverpool suffered a stunning 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Chelsea got three points in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace while Arsenal also overcame Sheffield United with a 2-1 win at the Emirates. Everton moved to the summit of the table with a 4-2 win over Brighton.

Image Credits - Tottenham Instagram, AP