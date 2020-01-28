Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Alexis Sanchez Will Return To Manchester United This Summer

Alexis Sanchez's transfer to Manchester United from Arsenal proved to be a massive flop. Arsenal were forced to sell the player in exchange of Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Manchester United's then manager - Jose Mourinho - signed one of the best talents of Premier League. Unfortunately for them, he proved to be a failure at Manchester United.

Alexis Sanchez was lethal at Arsenal. However, he didn't have any impact while playing for the Red Devils. Manchester United were paying extremely steep weekly wages to Alexis Sanchez. They decided to cut down the burden by sending the player to Inter Milan on loan.

Also Read | Newcastle United Set For Saudi Takeover, Bid Rumoured To Be Around £340 Million

Alexis Sanchez to return at Manchester United

Sanchez's spell at Inter Milan has not been that fruitful either. The winger was ruled out of the squad for 2 months. He has only been on the scoresheet once in the seven games played.

Recently, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that Alexis Sanchez will return to Manchester United in the summer and will prove his critics wrong. Yes, you heard it right. The player who was termed as a problem child by Manchester United fans now has the backing of the gaffer himself.

Also Read | Jesse Lingard Scores After 366 Days, Man Utd Fans React To End Of Goal Drought

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "Alexis will come back in the summer and will prove you all wrong.” To which, one of the reporters replied by saying, "Seriously?" The reporter's reaction to Solskjaer's claim sounds fair as Alexis Sanchez was a big flop at Manchester United. The 31-year-old looks far from his best at this moment. Sanchez's stats while playing for Manchester United are awful. The player has only scored five times in 45 appearances since joining the club in January 2018.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Black Mamba

Watch the reporter's reaction

Haha! During Solskjaer’s pre match media gathering ahead of the #MCFC game, when he gives his answer about Sanchez, and “proving you wrong” you can clearly hear one of the other attendees saying “seriously?” in a high pitched voice. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/OAzDLJ1VH6 — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) January 28, 2020

Also Read | Real Madrid Called David Silva For Years, Man City Star Never Considered Joining Them

Only time will say tell if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is serious about getting Sanchez back in the Premier League. For now, Antonio Conte's side is eyeing to break Juventus' streak of Serie A glory by winning the competition this season. Alexis Sanchez can play a key role in helping his side overcome the 3 points deficit against Juventus.