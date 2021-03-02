Solskjaer, Shaw Escape FA Action After Slamming Referee Stuart Attwell For Chelsea Mishap

Following an embarrassing draw against Chelsea in the Premier League, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and defender Luke Shaw lashed out at the referee for a controversial decision in the game. The two were critical of the referee's decision of not awarding a penalty in the first half despite Callum Hudson-Odoi committing a handball. Their comments sparked a row, with reports suggesting that the Football Association (FA) might act against them. But Solskjaer and Shaw are set to escape any harsh punishment from the FA.

Handball controversy involving Callum Hudson-Odoi

The official Chelsea vs Man United referee Stuart Attwell was slammed by Solskjaer and Shaw for not awarding the Red Devils a penalty. Hudson-Odoi seemingly committed a handball in the first half while attempting to win possession against Mason Greenwood.

The matter was brought to the notice of Stuart Attwell by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and was asked to review his decision. Despite a couple of checks, the referee decided to stick to his decision of not awarding a penalty to Man United. He instead ordered a freekick in favour of the Blues.

Solskjaer, Luke Shaw interview critical of referee's decision

But the anecdote did not go down well with Solskjaer. On being quizzed by Sky Sports if it was a penalty, Solskjaer said, "Yep, 100 per cent. They're shouting it's handball for our player, but when you look at it on the video, it's taken two points away from us."

Shaw also levelled severe allegations on the referee. He claims that he overheard captain Harry Maguire being told by the referee that his decision to award a penalty to create a lot of talks after the game. But Man United were quick to suggest that the skipper has confirmed he had no such interaction with the referee and Shaw could have misinterpreted the situation.

No FA punishment for Solskjaer, Luke Shaw

Following such harsh allegations on the match official, the reports in England claimed that both the manager and the defender might be handed over a punishment by the FA - a possible ban from a specific number of games. Earlier reports suggested that as per the Rule E3 (1) regulation, any comments made on match officials which imply any sort of bias or attack on the integrity of a player/ official will result in a misconduct charge.

The FA have decided to take no action against Luke Shaw and Ole Gunnar Solskjær after reviewing footage relating to comments made after yesterday's game against Chelsea #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 1, 2021

However, a report by BBC suggests that the two will go scot free. The top football governing body believes that neither of the two had breached any rules in their criticism of the referee and thus face no punishment whatsoever.

Image courtesy: Man United Instagram