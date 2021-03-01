Luke Shaw In Trouble Over Referee Row As FA Lines Up HUGE Ban; Man United Withdraw Support

Manchester United's Luke Shaw could face some trouble after the defender made some serious allegations in his post-match interview with Sky Sports against match referee Stuart Attwell following a goal-less draw again Chelsea on Sunday. Manchester United, who played out a 0-0 draw against Chelsea, could have received a penalty during the first half of the match which could have possibly changed the outcome of the Premier League clash.

Chelsea vs Man United controversy

The Red Devils had a major chance to find the back of the net as Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi made contact with the ball with his hand inside Chelsea's penalty area in the first half. The decision was sent for cross-checking with VAR that asked the match referee Stuart Attwell to have a look at the monitor that eventually led to the on-ground referee not changing his decision and not giving Man United a penalty.

Shaw Referee Controversy: Will Shaw face FA charge?

Following the draw, Luke Shaw was part of an interview with Sky Sports where the defender was asked to comment on his thoughts about match referee Attwell’s decision of not awarding United a penalty kick. The England left-back went on to speak how he overheard Stuart Attwell's justification to club captain Harry Maguire and revealed his findings to Sky Sports. He mentioned how Stuart Attwell even spoke with Magure and said that it’s going to cause a lot of talks afterwards if it’s a penalty and also went on to add that he still did not know what happened there.

🗣 "I don't understand why he stopped the game if it wasn't going to be a pen."



Luke Shaw reflects on Man Utd's draw with Chelsea and the penalty incident in the first half. pic.twitter.com/aiRQwjkjyd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 28, 2021

After his on-air comments with the media, Manchester United tried to backtrack Shaw's comments on Sunday, saying how Shaw had misheard Maguire. However, the damage had already been done which could lead to facing a charge or ban from the FA soon.

Luke Shaw believed Stuart Attwell had told Harry Maguire he could not give a penalty for handball on Callum Hudson-Odoi because "it would cause a lot of talk after" but Maguire has since told #MUFC officials that Shaw misheard the conversation during the 0-0 draw at #CFC. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 1, 2021

Luke Shaw's comments can result in the English international facing a charge from the FA as its Rule E3 (1) regulation reveals that any comments made on match officials which imply any sort of bias or attack on the integrity of a player/ official will result in a misconduct charge. However, the Man United defender could be hopeful of getting away with it and will only know the FA's decision on his comments later as the FA has 'three working days', (until Wednesday in this case) to decide if any action has to be undertaken.

Currently, there are no fixed set of rules and regulations that are made clear on the punishment with "no set sanctions" given until now. From what we understand, the punishment will be decided by an independent regulatory commission that will be formed to discuss and give a verdict on Shaw's actions.

If the FA committee decides to contact Shaw for his comments, the Man United defender has over a week (until next Monday) to respond for the same. Later on, the FA committee can call up a hearing during the international break by March 25, with the potential ban being put into action immediately after the resumption of domestic football.

